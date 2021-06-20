Upcoming Hailee Steinfeld Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Dickinson Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since breaking out with her Academy Award-nominated performance in 2010’s True Grit, Hailee Steinfeld has transitioned from one of the best child actors to one of Hollywood’s rising stars, leading movies like The Edge of Seventeen (which netted her a Golden Globe nomination) and shows like Dickinson. With a proven track record in coming-of-age stories and big-budget action spectacles, it is easy to see that this is just the beginning for the multi-talented Steinfeld. So, what’s next?

The list of upcoming Hailee Steinfeld movies and TV shows is one that includes a return to the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, a lead role in one of the most anticipated Marvel TV shows, Hawkeye, and a second appearance in another Marvel universe with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Below is a quick rundown of each of those promising titles and just when you might get to see them in a theater or on a streaming service near you.