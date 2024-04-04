After The Eras Tour Movie, Is Disney Boss Teasing More Taylor Swift Concerts Coming To Disney+?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) may not be causing actual seismic activity from the home viewing parties that have been happening since the iconic concert special became available to stream with a Disney+ subscription , but it’s definitely making waves over at the House of Mouse. Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated as much during the shareholders meeting held April 3 , so is it possible that Taylor Swift will be teaming up with the streamer for future concert specials?

That question was asked directly to the CEO at the end of Wednesday’s call, and — as reported by our own Dirk Libbey — he didn’t have anything to announce at that time. However, Bob Iger did say that Disney wants to continue their great relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 13-time Grammy winner always has upcoming projects for Swifties to be excited about, so there’s undoubtedly plenty of potential for concert specials and more on Disney+ in the future. In addition to the Eras Tour concert film that was released in March, the streaming service was already home to Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions , a documentary where she spoke about and performed all 17 songs from her eighth studio album.

After Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour special left Netflix at the end of 2023, is it possible Disney+ could pick that up for itself — possibly to coincide with the as-yet-unannounced release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? Could there possibly be accompanying material with the upcoming release of The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s 11th album, out April 19?

With Bob Iger saying there was nothing immediate to announce, those possibilities don’t seem especially promising, but you can never tell with Swift, who is known to be very intentional about when and how she reveals these sorts of projects.

With the Midnights artist being the biggest celebrity in music right now — if not the world — Disney definitely should be looking for ways to grow their relationship with her. One of those avenues may be to bring more Taylor Swift into the Disney parks . Can you imagine a “Getaway Car”-themed roller coaster or a fireworks show where the kingdom lights can shine just for me and you?

Between Taylor Swift and Disney, there are more than enough creative juices to keep the projects coming. But as Swifties wait for those things to come to fruition, they appear to be more than happy to continue replaying their favorite moments of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie . The artist added all three acoustic sets from the shows that were filmed in Los Angeles, allowing fans to experience even more of the Eras Tour surprise songs than they got in theaters or by renting the concert special afterward.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors