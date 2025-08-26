Sam Asghari Responds To Britney Spears Calling Their Marriage A ‘Fake Distraction’

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, fans love to see what happens with our favorite famous person's love life. Britney Spears made plenty of headlines when dating and eventually marrying Sam Asghari, before they eventually split up. And now Asghari (who was recently part of The Traitors Season 3 cast) has issued a statement after the "Baby One More Time" singer called their marriage a "fake distraction."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' divorce was finalized in May of 2024, with the pair married for two years (in addition to their time dating). She recently talked negatively about their time together, leading Asghari to issue an official statement to People.

Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.

The star of The Traitors (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has officially weighed in. This statement feels measured, but also allows the 31 year-old actor/model the opportunity to defend his former relationship. We'll just have to wait and see if the Princess of Pop posts anything on social media in relation to Asghari's comments.

Britney Spears bared it all and posted about her marriage over on Instagram recently, breaking the internet in the process. The part that has made the rounds the most online reads:

I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.

This wasn't a post bashing Asghari, but one where the global pop star reflected on healing and feeling better post-divorce. She's obviously had a tough go of it, especially Spears' infamous conservatorship. She's now free from both that and her marriage, and is sharing her thoughts online.

Spears' social media presence has been making headlines for years now, thanks to her penchant for nudity, dancing videos, and overall uniquely personal way that she shares with fans. As such, I have to assume that she's going share her feelings about this statement by Sam Asghari.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video "Slumber Party" back in 2016. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, with fans originally cheering on the Princess of Pop for her new chance at love. While they got married, a divorce followed a few years later. Throughout all the drama, Asghari has yet to throw his ex under the bus or speak poorly about Spears. Still, he's made it clear that he doesn't think their marriage was a "fake distraction."