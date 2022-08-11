Chris Evans' Dog Wore One Of The Actor's Shrunken Shirts From The Gray Man, And It's Adorable

Following his final outing as the heroic Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans has had a few opportunities to play villains in movies, and stylish ones at that. The sweaters he wore as Knives Out’s Ransom Drysdale took the internet by storm, and the actor also wore some nice-looking shirts while playing Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man. On the subject of the latter Netflix movie, one of the Evans’ shirts was accidentally shrunk during production, and Evans made good use of it by putting it on his dog to adorable results!

It would have been easy enough for the wardrobe department toss this shrunken shirt in the trash, but as Chris Evans explained in his Instagram post, he decided to make lemonade out of lemons by outfitting his adorable dog Dodger with the shirt. As you’ll see below, the pup looks quite dapper in these threads.

While a tear on the back of the shirt was likely necessary to make sure it would fit Dodger, the end result is all kinds of cute! And it’s not just me who thinks that, as the comments section of Chris Evans’ post is filled with people praising the dog’s look, including fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner calling him a “handsome boy,” and Octavia Spencer, who starred opposite Evans in 2017’s Gifted, saying Dodger “looks great as a little Lloyd!” Julia Butters, who also starred in The Gray Man, even said she’d like to get one of these shirts for her cat. Methinks Evans should consider getting in on some kind of pet clothing line.

Along with seeing how cute Dodger looks in that shrunken shirt from The Gray Man, we can also take comfort knowing he’s not a force for evil like Lloyd Hansen is in the movie. Chris Evans’ sociopathic character is a former CIA operative who’s now operating in the private sector and is hired to track down Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, a.k.a. Sierra Six, who’s been forced to go on the run after uncovering dark secrets about one of the agency’s high-ranking officials. Evans’ Lloyd may have had sharp fashion taste, but it’s clear while watching The Gray Man that this is really the character’s only redeeming feature.

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Julia Butters are joined in The Gray Man by Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Dhanush and Wagner Moura, among others. The movie was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, with the former also co-writing the script with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. All four men previously collaborated with Evans on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Shortly after The Gray Man premiered to Netflix subscribers, it was announced that that a sequel and a spinoff set in the Gray Man universe are in development. As for Chris Evans, he’ll next be seen reuniting with Ana de Armas in the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted. If Dodger ends up wearing a shrunken shirt from that production, we’ll let you know.