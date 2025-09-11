Cillian Murphy Was Asked About Being Fancast As Voldemort, And His Answer Couldn’t Have Been More Respectful
Would he play He Who Shall Not Be Named?
Whoever puts on Voldemort’s robes for HBO’s Harry Potter series will have some big shoes to fill, and Cillian Murphy knows that. For a while now, the Oppenheimer star has been a top pick by fans for the legendary villain who was originated on screen by Ralph Fiennes. So, when asked about fans wanting this, Murphy politely said he didn’t know about it while also paying his respects to the man who played the dark lord first.
While the majority of the major Harry Potter roles have been cast and production on Season 1 – which will follow The Sorcerer’s Stone – has begun, we don’t know who will play Voldemort. We likely won’t for a while, too, considering he does not show up in his full form until Goblet of Fire. However, the speculation is running wild, with Cillian Murphy being named as a favorite by fans (and even Ralph Fiennes). So, Josh Horowitz asked him about whether there’s any merit to this speculation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oscar winner said:
So, it would seem that Cillian Murphy will not be playing Voldemort. And that’s kind of a bummer. As Fiennes said, the Peaky Blinders actor taking on the role of Harry Potter’s big bad is a “wonderful suggestion.”
Overall, it sounds like the Oppenheimer star hasn’t heard anything about potentially playing He Who Shall Not Be Named. It also seems like a part he’s not going to take on even if he is approached.
However, I do really appreciate how kindly he answered the question and the appreciation he showed for Ralph Fiennes. The Grand Budapest Hotel star’s portrayal of this brilliant villain is unforgettable, and Murphy is right, whoever takes on the part next will have big shoes to fill.
I also loved his response, because the Conclave actor recently dove into a franchise Murphy helped make famous. Earlier this year, the Harry Potter star was featured in the well-reviewed 28 Years Later, making this whole situation with the Wizarding World even better.
However, now I’m really starting to wonder who will follow Fiennes and play Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. So far, the series has been making fascinating casting choices that I can’t wait to see – I’m particularly excited for John Lithgow’s Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu’s Snape. Therefore, I’m sure whoever they cast as the franchise’s primary antagonist will be fantastic. It just probably won’t be Cillian Murphy based on his comments.
That’s OK, though. We get to see him in plenty of other projects (his new movie, Steve, premieres on the 2025 Netflix schedule on October 3), and I’m certain that whoever they cast to play Voldemort in the new Harry Potter series will be a worthy successor to Ralph Fiennes.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
