As Diddy’s Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuits Trickle Down, Grade-School Kids Are Apparently Making Jokes. How Parents Are Reportedly Taking Action

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has received a considerable amount of attention over the past year due to a flurry of legal issues. Back in September, Combs was arrested in New York in connection with a federal sex-trafficking investigation and, since he’s been in jail, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits as well. As coverage of the rapper’s legal matters continues, it would now seem that grade-school children are making jokes about the situation. That reportedly prompted a group of parents in New York to take action.

Parents are apparently noticing a growing trend, which sees their children poking fun at the reports swirling around Diddy. According to the New York Post , one such area that’s seeing this unfold amongst youngsters is in the Big Apple. One parent, Vanessa Mejia, spoke to the Post about her eight-year-old daughter hearing such jokes at the Chelsea-based PS 11. Per Mejia, her daughter claimed that a classmate yelled, “Welcome to my Diddy party” when entering a classroom. When sharing her feelings on that the concerned mother was candid:

I was just extremely shocked by it, because these kids are so young. And then my second thought was, who knows how much information this boy had on the whole [Diddy] situation? Because if he is well-informed, did he really mean to say that? Or was it that he didn’t know what it meant? … It’s not kid-friendly information. So if that little boy knows more information about [Diddy] than he should, who knows what is going to be told to all the other kids?

Thus far, Vanessa Mejia has sought to be proactive amid this situation, as she reached out to a school administrator after the situation in class occurred. Said official apparently “had a talk with all the kids involved,” and Mejia was subsequently glad that the administrator took her concerns “seriously.” Additionally, Mejia took to Facebook to express her thoughts on the Diddy jokes and a number of other parents commented and agreed that kids shouldn’t be aware of the topic.

As of right now, it would seem that Ms. Mejia holds the position that “it would be a good idea” for Diddy’s name to be banned from schools. Whether or not local school officials might seek to enforce that remains to be seen. That aside, though, the Sean John co-founder’s legal woes continue to play out.

It was in March that Diddy’s homes were raided , during which documents, electronic devices, 1,000 bottles of lubricant and more were confiscated. He was arrested in September and has since been denied bail three times. A 14-page indictment has been made public and lays out charges against the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper. Diddy is currently charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more, and he’s denied wrongdoing.

The child’s previously mentioned “Diddy party” joke was a reference to the mogul’s infamous “freak off” parties, of which more details have steadily reached the surface in recent months. At these events, young women were reportedly hired to (or coerced into) performing sex acts for guests that were allegedly recorded. Claims of pricey house rentals and women being weighed for their potential inclusion have since made the rounds alongside other allegations.

As lawsuits continue to be filed against Sean Combs, one suit that’s received much attention as of late involves claims of him raping a 13-year-old in 2000. Fellow rapper Jay-Z was recently pulled in as a second defendant in that filing. Right now, Combs’s trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see how parents’ efforts to handle their kids’ awareness and discussion of the matter pans out.