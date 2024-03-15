Fans Keep Saying The Kardashians Trailer Is Giving Them Dune Vibes, And Now I Can't Unsee It

The women of House Kardashian are back! The fifth season of the Kardashian-Jenner family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, is set to premiere this May in the 2024 TV schedule and Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris recently gave fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the new episodes.

However, the Season 5 trailer, which dropped on the Internet on March 8, hilariously reminded fans of a certain mega-successful sci-fi epic. Take a look at the new footage above!

Yes, folks are getting major Dune vibes from the reality-show teaser, which shows the famous siblings wearing glamorous gowns in various shades of beige and posing in an otherworldly desert that looks an awful lot like the sand-filled Planet Arrakis from the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi blockbuster. “New horizons await,” reads the text over the dramatic clip.

Of course, the Kardashian clan does have a direct connection to the cinematic space epic: Kylie Jenner has very publicly been dating Dune 2 leading man Timothée Chalamet since September 2023, and though the beauty mogul has been wanting to keep their relationship personal and private, the duo is considered the "most influential" couple on social media.

Chalamet hasn't yet been seen on an episode of The Kardashians but the trailer's Dune comparisons seem purposeful and certainly have people talking, with fans taking to social media to discuss the new promo. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @yosoymichael wrote:

I thought this was a trailer for DUNE: PART THREE.

Another X poster, @tlanese777, joked that the Dune vibes were clearly the doing of savvy momager Kris Jenner, who always knows how to capitalize on a pop culture moment.

Oh Kris knew when that Dune premiere was

Another user @blackverucasalt poked fun at the fantastical trailer, which seemed extra dramatic for a season that will no doubt include plenty of banal TV scenes:

They are so funny for this and then the season ends up being Kendall goes to a petting zoo, Kylie is doing renovations on Stormi’s dollhouse and Kourtney and Kim are fighting because Kim’s chef used skim milk instead of almond in Kourtney’s latte

It's a sentiment echoed by fellow commentor @saggitruth, who posted:

There’s nothing on the show that requires them to be doing all that..

It's far from the first time that the Internet has had opinions about the fam's Hulu series. As for what viewers can expect from the fifth edition of The Kardashians, the logline reveals that the Kardashian Jenner family will continuing defying expectations "from the big screen to baby bliss," with the sisters navigating "contentious sister dynamics" and Kris keeping a "watchful eye."

We'll be able to find out if that Dune-inspired trailer actually signaled any other-worldly drama when The Kardashians premieres on May 23 worldwide on Hulu and Disney Plus.