Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Chose A Side In Selena Gomez And Kylie Jenner’s Eyebrowgate Feud
This was intentional, right?
The supposed feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez was reignited earlier this year, when fans accused Justin Bieber’s wife of throwing shade at the “Hands to Myself” singer. First, Hailey posted a cryptic TikTok that featured Kendall Jenner and appeared to be in response to some bikini pics Gomez had posted. Then came Eyebrowgate, in which Kylie Jenner seemed to troll Gomez’s eyebrow mishap in a social media post alongside Mrs. Biebs. Now a third member of the reality TV family may have entered the ring, with many thinking that Kourtney Kardashian just chose sides in the feud.
The oldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has drawn attention to her vitamin and supplement line Lemme in a couple of interesting ways. In January she shared some sexy BTS images from a lingerie shoot with husband Travis Barker, and one of the brand’s latest TikTok videos has fans raising their eyebrows for a whole different reason. Check it out:
@lemme (opens in new tab)
feel the drip♬ original sound - alvo (opens in new tab)
Selena Gomez’s hit "The Heart Wants What It Wants" accompanies Kourtney Kardashian’s post promoting her new Lemme Sea sea moss liquid drops! Does this mean Kim Kardashian’s older sister is actually Team Selena? Many in the comments seemed to think so, with the following comment garnering more than 2,200 likes:
If you’re having flashbacks of matriarch Kris Jenner’s warning to “Never go against the family,” you’re not alone. Plenty of fans in the comments expressed shock at the thought of Kourtney Kardashian appearing to side with Selena Gomez over Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. They wrote:
- Oh kourt! You taking sides?! Amazing choice! – loudinerivera
- Wait so she’s not team kylie… her sister 💀💀💀 – m_j_a
- Team Selena??? Im confused – lizardblizardzzzzz
- My eyes 😳 when I see Lemme 😂 and the song 😂😂. Jesus 😂 – sarahjalloh701
Many fans pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick is best friends with Selena Gomez’s little sister, and others alleged that Kylie Jenner wasn’t really a part of the feud anyway. Following the eyebrow posts, the Life of Kylie star addressed the shade rumors, calling them “silly” and saying fans were “reaching.” Jenner said she would throw “no shade towards selena ever.”
That was enough for the Only Murders in the Building actress, who said she agreed with The Kardashians star that the drama was “unnecessary,” and proclaimed herself as “a fan of Kylie!”
Whether or not Kourtney Kardashian’s use of Selena Gomez’s song was an intentional declaration of loyalty remains up for debate, but some fans were fully convinced that nothing the KarJenner family does is by accident, and one fan summed it up perfectly by saying:
At least one of those things is definitely true. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the whole gang will be back on our screens come May 25, when The Kardashians Season 3 premieres to fans with a Hulu subscription. Selena Gomez, meanwhile, is filming the third season of her own Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. Take a peek at our 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
