If You Wondered How Hard It Really Was To Get Eras Tour Tickets, The Rock Admitted He Had To Do Something ‘That’s Never Happened Before’ In His Career
The Rock had to get those tickets by any means necessary.
We are fast approaching the end of an Era, with Taylor Swift’s world tour set to wrap December 8 after nearly two years. There are plenty of memorable moments from the Eras Tour that Swifties will remember forever — all of the surprise songs, the “22” hat giveaways, the Travis Kelce appearances. Another of the unforgettable aspects will assuredly be how hard it was to get tickets. There was, of course, the whole Ticketmaster fiasco, and even celebrities had trouble securing passes, with Dwayne Johnson admitting he did something that’s “never happened” in his career.
The actor also known as The Rock was promoting Moana 2’s release this week on the 2024 movie calendar, a film that also features his daughters, as he reprises his role of Maui from the 2016 animated classic. Speaking about his children’s love for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, he told ET that the Eras Tour was the singular event — “the only one,” he said — that required him to actually use his celebrity status to call in a favor. Dwayne Johnson said:
I can imagine being The Rock, the pro wrestler-turned-action star needs to do little more than just roll up to an event and raise “The People’s Eyebrow” to get doors to open for him. That was apparently not the case for Taylor Swift tickets, though, which he ultimately was able to secure for a “good friend” to attend the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver.
It was obvious that Dwayne Johnson was not used to having to pull such a move, and it was not a comfortable situation to be in, as he said:
All seems to have turned out well in the end, though, but the WWE star certainly wasn’t the only member of Hollywood to have such troubles. Stranger Things star David Harbour had to call in “a lot of favors” in order to treat his step-daughter to a night she’ll never forget.
The Rock may not be great at asking for favors, but he does seem to take a page from Taylor Swift’s book as far as creating special moments for people. While Dwayne Johnson’s behavior on set has been called into question, we know he can also be quite generous.
His Red One co-star Chris Evans recalled a time he gave out $100,000 during a raffle for the film’s cast and crew, and he also sent a pretty thoughtful gift to Simone Biles after her historic performance at the Paris Olympics this summer.
The Eras Tour has accomplished a lot over the past couple of years, and now the artist can also boast that she made The Rock do something he’d never done before. Now, if we can just get Dwayne Johnson to convince Taylor Swift to give us the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release date, that would really be something.
Until then, keep up with all of the other things Swifties have to look forward to as you continue to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with your Disney+ subscription, and catch Dwayne Johnson in Moana 2 starting Wednesday, November 27.
