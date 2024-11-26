If You Wondered How Hard It Really Was To Get Eras Tour Tickets, The Rock Admitted He Had To Do Something ‘That’s Never Happened Before’ In His Career

We are fast approaching the end of an Era, with Taylor Swift’s world tour set to wrap December 8 after nearly two years. There are plenty of memorable moments from the Eras Tour that Swifties will remember forever — all of the surprise songs , the “22” hat giveaways , the Travis Kelce appearances . Another of the unforgettable aspects will assuredly be how hard it was to get tickets. There was, of course, the whole Ticketmaster fiasco , and even celebrities had trouble securing passes, with Dwayne Johnson admitting he did something that’s “never happened” in his career.

The actor also known as The Rock was promoting Moana 2 ’s release this week on the 2024 movie calendar , a film that also features his daughters, as he reprises his role of Maui from the 2016 animated classic. Speaking about his children’s love for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, he told ET that the Eras Tour was the singular event — “the only one,” he said — that required him to actually use his celebrity status to call in a favor. Dwayne Johnson said:

It’s never happened in my career. Usually, I don’t have to pull strings. Usually, I’ll just … I just make it happen.

I can imagine being The Rock, the pro wrestler-turned-action star needs to do little more than just roll up to an event and raise “The People’s Eyebrow” to get doors to open for him. That was apparently not the case for Taylor Swift tickets, though, which he ultimately was able to secure for a “good friend” to attend the final Eras Tour show in Vancouver.

It was obvious that Dwayne Johnson was not used to having to pull such a move, and it was not a comfortable situation to be in, as he said:

I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it, hate asking for it. People will tell you, I hate asking for stuff, I don’t do it.

All seems to have turned out well in the end, though, but the WWE star certainly wasn’t the only member of Hollywood to have such troubles. Stranger Things star David Harbour had to call in “a lot of favors” in order to treat his step-daughter to a night she’ll never forget.

The Rock may not be great at asking for favors, but he does seem to take a page from Taylor Swift’s book as far as creating special moments for people. While Dwayne Johnson’s behavior on set has been called into question, we know he can also be quite generous.

His Red One co-star Chris Evans recalled a time he gave out $100,000 during a raffle for the film’s cast and crew, and he also sent a pretty thoughtful gift to Simone Biles after her historic performance at the Paris Olympics this summer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Eras Tour has accomplished a lot over the past couple of years, and now the artist can also boast that she made The Rock do something he’d never done before. Now, if we can just get Dwayne Johnson to convince Taylor Swift to give us the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release date , that would really be something.