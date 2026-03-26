How To Watch The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards And Stream The Ludacris-Hosted Ceremony From Anywhere
I cannot wait for TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue!
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With so much attention given to Spotify these days, one should never forget the power of iHeartRadio, which is once again celebrating the biggest and best in today's music with the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. From celebrating multiple musical genres to exciting live performances to an appearance from Pop Queen Taylor Swift herself, it's gonna be a big night, and here's how to watch from anywhere.
- Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the U.S. for free on Thursday, March 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Fox or through the network's streaming service Fox One.
- Stream from any of the aforementioned services using our preferred VPN. Try it now, risk-free, and SAVE 70% and get a FREE $50 AMAZON GIFT CARD (with applicable plans).
Taylor Swift is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most recognized artist of the night, with nine nominations stemming from her best-selling album The Life of a Showgirl. She's followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, and Bad Bunny, who each garnered eight nominations this year.
This year's telecast will feature a handful of new awards categories — Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, and Favorite K‑Pop Collab — which are all part of the "socially voted" categories for which fans could show their support.
How To Watch The iHeartRadio Music Awards In The U.S.
This year's iHeartMusic Awards will be airing live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Fox on Thursday, March 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending at 10:00 p.m. ET. (PT viewers will have a tape-delayed broadcast.) There are plenty of options for platforms that carry Fox, such as YouTube TV subscription, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, SlingTV and others.
Those who aren't so much into watching along with the awards telecast are welcome to listen to an audio feed of the ceremony that will be playing across iHeartRadio stations around the country, as well as the dedicated iHeartRadio mobile app.
Traveling outside the U.S.? You can still watch the biggest winners in music using a VPN, with NordVPN being our method of choice.
How To Watch The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards From Anywhere
Whether you're in Canada, the UK, Australia or just about anywhere else, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will almost definitely be exclusive to airing on Fox, so audiences will need to get access to their service provider.
The easiest way to stream live TV while abroad is by VPN, which is a service that generally allows streaming customers to access their paid domestic subscriptions from anywhere in the world.
Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards from anywhere with NordVPN (Save 70%!)
Not all VPNs unblock streaming services – so choose wisely. NordVPN, our fave, works with almost any streamer, so you can watch your usual shows from abroad. And customers can take advantage of some big offers before March ends!
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Confirmed Performances For The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
- TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue taking the stage together for the first time
- Lainey Wilson
- RAYE
- Alex Warren
- John Mellencamp
- Kehlani
- Ludacris
- As Well As Appearances From: Taylor Swift, Nikki Glaser, Weezer, Ne-Yo, Alysa Liu, Nicole Scherzinger, and sombr.
iHeartRadio Music Awards Major Nominees And Recipients
- Song of the Year
- “Anxiety” – Doechii
- “Good News” – Shaboozey
- “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
- “Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
- “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “MUTT” – Leon Thomas
- “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
- “Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
- “Stargazing” – Myles Smith
- Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Benson Boone
- Chris Brown
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
- Duo/Group of the Year
- HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
- Linkin Park
- Maroon 5
- Shinedown
- Twenty One Pilots
- Pop Song of the Year
- “Golden” – HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
- “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
- “Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
- “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
- The 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
- Miley Cyrus
- The 2026 iHeartRadio ICON Award
- John Mellencamp
- The 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award
- Ludacris
- The 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award
- Alex Warren
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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