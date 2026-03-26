How To Watch The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards And Stream The Ludacris-Hosted Ceremony From Anywhere

With so much attention given to Spotify these days, one should never forget the power of iHeartRadio, which is once again celebrating the biggest and best in today's music with the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. From celebrating multiple musical genres to exciting live performances to an appearance from Pop Queen Taylor Swift herself, it's gonna be a big night, and here's how to watch from anywhere.

Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the U.S. for free on Thursday, March 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Fox or through the network's streaming service Fox One .

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Taylor Swift is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most recognized artist of the night, with nine nominations stemming from her best-selling album The Life of a Showgirl. She's followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, and Bad Bunny, who each garnered eight nominations this year.

This year's telecast will feature a handful of new awards categories — Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, and Favorite K‑Pop Collab — which are all part of the "socially voted" categories for which fans could show their support.

How To Watch The iHeartRadio Music Awards In The U.S.

(Image credit: iHeartRadio)

This year's iHeartMusic Awards will be airing live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Fox on Thursday, March 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending at 10:00 p.m. ET. (PT viewers will have a tape-delayed broadcast.) There are plenty of options for platforms that carry Fox, such as YouTube TV subscription, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, SlingTV and others.

Those who aren't so much into watching along with the awards telecast are welcome to listen to an audio feed of the ceremony that will be playing across iHeartRadio stations around the country, as well as the dedicated iHeartRadio mobile app.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can still watch the biggest winners in music using a VPN, with NordVPN being our method of choice.

How To Watch The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards From Anywhere

Whether you're in Canada, the UK, Australia or just about anywhere else, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will almost definitely be exclusive to airing on Fox, so audiences will need to get access to their service provider.

The easiest way to stream live TV while abroad is by VPN, which is a service that generally allows streaming customers to access their paid domestic subscriptions from anywhere in the world.

Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards from anywhere with NordVPN (Save 70%!) Not all VPNs unblock streaming services – so choose wisely. NordVPN, our fave, works with almost any streamer, so you can watch your usual shows from abroad. And customers can take advantage of some big offers before March ends! - Hurry! Save 70% off

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Confirmed Performances For The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue taking the stage together for the first time

Lainey Wilson

RAYE

Alex Warren

John Mellencamp

Kehlani

Ludacris

As Well As Appearances From: Taylor Swift, Nikki Glaser, Weezer, Ne-Yo, Alysa Liu, Nicole Scherzinger, and sombr.

iHeartRadio Music Awards Major Nominees And Recipients