How To Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 Online And For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: March 22 New Episodes: Sundays at 7:40pm GMT Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch From Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026

If you thought The Great British Bake Off couldn’t get any more wholesome, how about doing it all in aid of charity? That’s the task for this year’s crop of famous faces as they step into the tent to whip, whisk and weigh their way to being crowned Star Baker. So read our guide which explains how to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 online and completely free on Channel 4 wherever you are with a VPN.

How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The 2026 edition of The Great Celebrity Bake Off premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday, March 22 at 7:40pm GMT. New episodes air weekly.

You can also watch Celeb Bake Off live or on-demand with Channel 4’s free on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV Licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Celeb Bake Off 2026? Use a VPN by following the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off online from anywhere

If you're a UK resident on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK residents currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Read more Read less ▼

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, head to Channel 4

Can I watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 online in the US, Canada and Australia?

While the civilian edition of The Great British Bake Off (or Great British Baking Show for North American viewers) has streaming homes across the globe, the celebrity version is exclusive to the UK.

British viewer away from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Celeb Bake Off 2026 Preview

As ever, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will be on hand to wander about the tent and generally bother the bakers, though the judging panel looks slightly different following the departure of Prue Leith. The ever reliable Paul Hollywood once again critiques the celebrity creations, with Cherish Finden stepping over from The Professionals spin-off series to hold down the fort before Nigella Lawson arrives on the next civilian series.

The season kicks off with a comedians special featuring Tom Davis, Roisin Conaty, Judi Love, Rose Matafeo, Jon Richardson and former Celeb Bake Off winner Joe Wilkinson. Later in the season look out for radio presenters Scott Mills and Edith Bowman, pop star JoJo Siwa, musician Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, former Death in Paradise detective Ralf Little, reality stars Vicky Pattison and Sam Thompson, Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker and more.

It's set to be a star-studded year for The Great Celebrity Bake Off and all for a great cause, so read on to discover how to watch Celeb Bake Off 2026 online and from anywhere.

Celeb Bake Off Contestants

Molly-Mae Hague

JoJo Siwa

Vicky Pattison

Sam Thompson

Scott Mills

Rag'n'Bone Man

Aston Merrygold

Mark Wright

Ralf Little

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Ambika Mod

Nella Rose

Edith Bowman

Mutya Buena

Emmett J Scanlan

Alex Brooker

Judi Love

Joe Wilkinson

Richard Herring

Babatunde Aleshe

Rose Matafeo

Tom Davis

Roisin Conaty

Jon Richardson