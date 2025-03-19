How Can I Watch ABC Live From Anywhere? Stream Without Cable Inside And Outside Of The US

ABC is the home for some of the most popular shows on US TV, so it's understandable that American viewers would be looking to access the channel no matter where they are in the world. However, if you’re outside of the States, you may find it tricky to access your usual stream of the network, which is where we come in.

From long-running megahits such as Grey’s Anatomy to current comedy gems like Abbott Elementary, late night entertainment like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and reality titans like the Bachelor franchise, ABC has something for everyone. And, there’s plenty for sports fans too, including Monday Night Football, WNBA and the US Open.

When trying to watch overseas while you’re on vacation or away for work, you’ll be met with regional restrictions, but luckily, a VPN will mean you won’t have to miss the latest episode of your favourite show or sacrifice watching the big game when away from home. Read on as we explain how to watch ABC from anywhere.

ABC logo banner

(Image credit: ABC)

How to watch ABC live in the US

If you're a US resident and have ABC as part of your TV package, watching the network live couldn't be easier. Simply tune in on your TV as you usually would.

If you're in the US and looking to tune in online, you could always head to the ABC website or app, login with the details of your relevant TV provider and stream away.

How to watch ABC without cable

For cord cutters, the best way to live stream ABC without a cable subscription is with a live TV streaming service. Read on below to see your options.

Image

Fubo plans start from $84.99 per month, however you can currently get your first month $30 off after a free trial.

The service carries ABC, but you can also tune in to the likes of Fox, USA and Paramount Network as well as sports stations such as ESPN and FS1.

View Deal
Image

Hulu + Live TV is another great option with plans starting at $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.

Not only does Hulu + Live TV include a wealth of channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, but the price above throws in the Disney Plus bundle too (Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, usually costing from $16.99 a month alone).

View Deal
Image

Sling TV offers ABC in select local markets to subscribers of its Sling Blue or Sling Blue & Sling Orange plans. Blue costs $50.99 per month with half off your first month, while both options bundled together is $65.99 a month ($33 for the first month).

In addition to ABC, Sling Blue offers Fox, NBC, Fox Sports and FS1 in 4K and USA, among others, while adding Orange will get you ESPN channels (including 4K), Disney Channel and more.

View Deal

How to watch ABC live outside of the US

Here at CinemaBlend we recommend NordVPN. It is rated the best VPN for the job by sister site Tom's Guide, able to unblock ABC no matter where you find yourself, alongside other top streaming platforms.

Watch ABC overseas as if you were in the US with a VPN

Watch ABC overseas as if you were in the US with a VPN
NordVPN is the best of the best when it comes to unblocking all major streaming services and networks, including, in this case, ABC. It's available to download on a number of devices, whether you want to watch ABC on desktop, your smartphone, tablet, or streaming stick. Incredibly secure and speedy (great for avoiding buffering), get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

How To Use a VPN To Unblock ABC

  • Subscribe to a VPN - we recommend NordVPN
  • Install your VPN onto your device
  • Connect to a US server
  • Head to your usual method of streaming ABC
  • Start streaming!

FAQ

Can I watch ABC on Amazon Prime?

While Prime Video offers a dedicated ABC Studios content section, there's no option to live stream the network.

Can I watch ABC on Roku?

While the dedicated ABC channel is no longer available on Roku, the above live TV streaming services, such as Sling TV and Fubo, have apps available on the platform, which will give you full access to ABC live streams.

Can I watch ABC in the UK?

ABC doesn't broadcast in the US, so American viewers travelling in Blighty will need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their usual stream of the network.

However, those not looking to stream live may be able to find what they're looking for on Disney Plus, the UK home of ABC programming.

