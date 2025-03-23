How To Watch The City Is Ours Online And Stream New BBC Crime Drama For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch This City Is Ours Online

Watch This City Is Ours: Synopsis

Set in the heart of Liverpool, This City is Ours follows Michael (James Nelson-Joyce, A Thousand Blows) as he juggles his loyalties to an organized crime gang smuggling cocaine from Columbia and into the city, with the woman, Diana (Hannah Onslow) he is falling in love with. Promising a gritty new crime drama – and with the BBC behind it, you know it will be – here's how to watch The City is Ours online and access it for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Time) stands at the helm of this ensemble stronghold as gang leader and friend of Michael's, Ronnie Phelan, puppeteering the proceedings of his criminal operation and grooming his son Jamie (Jack McMullen) to take over the drug trade kingdom he has built.

A power struggle ensues as Jamie attempts to stonewall Michael out of the gang, both locking horns about ways to evolve its innerworkings. Equally, at the show's heart, Michael also seeks to protect the woman he loves and their baby on the way. When a shipment of cocaine goes missing, though, all of it is at risk of coming crumbling down.

The show has strong themes of love and family, corruption and power, backed by an incredible cast of talent including Lauran Aikman (Gavin & Stacey), Rachel Duffy, Kevin Harvey (Treason, Time), Saorise-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) and Shardlake's Mike Noble. Bobby Schofield, Darci Shaw, and Stephen Walters also star.

Ready to explore the Liverpudlian underworld? Find out all the details on how to watch This City is Ours online from anywhere, with all episodes set to be released as a boxset for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch This City Is Ours online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

You'll be able to watch This City is Ours online from 6am GMT on Sunday, March 23 on BBC iPlayer, with all eight episodes being made immediately available as a boxset. Prefer to watch on linear TV? The show will make its broadcast debut on BBC One later that night at 9pm GMT, with new episodes going out every Sunday for the rest of its run.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch This City is Ours online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The City is Ours online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The City is Ours as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch The City is Ours in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere around the world?

The BBC have confirmed that Sony Pictures Television have picked up the international distribution rights for This City is Ours, so hopefully the new crime drama will find its way across the Atlantic and around the world soon. However, no further details as of yet about when or where This City is Ours will stream.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

The City is Ours Trailer

All eight episodes of This City is Ours will arrive as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, March 23 at 6am GMT. The show will also be broadcast later that day on linear TV channel BBC One at 9pm GMT.

UK viewers can choose to watch episodes weekly on BBC One at the same time every Sunday.

Episode 1 – Sunday, March 23

Episode 2 – Sunday, March 30

Episode 3 – Sunday, April 6

Episode 4 – Sunday, April 13

Episode 5 – Sunday, April 20

Episode 6 – Sunday, April 27

Episode 7 – Sunday, May 4

Episode 8 – Sunday, May 11

This City is Ours Cast