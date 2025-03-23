How To Watch The City Is Ours Online And Stream New BBC Crime Drama For Free From Anywhere
What happens when love gets between you and your criminal family?
How To Watch This City Is Ours Online
Premieres: Sunday, March 23 at 9pm GMT
Free Stream: Stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch This City Is Ours: Synopsis
Set in the heart of Liverpool, This City is Ours follows Michael (James Nelson-Joyce, A Thousand Blows) as he juggles his loyalties to an organized crime gang smuggling cocaine from Columbia and into the city, with the woman, Diana (Hannah Onslow) he is falling in love with. Promising a gritty new crime drama – and with the BBC behind it, you know it will be – here's how to watch The City is Ours online and access it for free from anywhere with a VPN.
Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Time) stands at the helm of this ensemble stronghold as gang leader and friend of Michael's, Ronnie Phelan, puppeteering the proceedings of his criminal operation and grooming his son Jamie (Jack McMullen) to take over the drug trade kingdom he has built.
A power struggle ensues as Jamie attempts to stonewall Michael out of the gang, both locking horns about ways to evolve its innerworkings. Equally, at the show's heart, Michael also seeks to protect the woman he loves and their baby on the way. When a shipment of cocaine goes missing, though, all of it is at risk of coming crumbling down.
The show has strong themes of love and family, corruption and power, backed by an incredible cast of talent including Lauran Aikman (Gavin & Stacey), Rachel Duffy, Kevin Harvey (Treason, Time), Saorise-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) and Shardlake's Mike Noble. Bobby Schofield, Darci Shaw, and Stephen Walters also star.
Ready to explore the Liverpudlian underworld? Find out all the details on how to watch This City is Ours online from anywhere, with all episodes set to be released as a boxset for free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch This City Is Ours online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
You'll be able to watch This City is Ours online from 6am GMT on Sunday, March 23 on BBC iPlayer, with all eight episodes being made immediately available as a boxset. Prefer to watch on linear TV? The show will make its broadcast debut on BBC One later that night at 9pm GMT, with new episodes going out every Sunday for the rest of its run.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch This City is Ours online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The City is Ours online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch The City is Ours as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The City is Ours, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch The City is Ours in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere around the world?
The BBC have confirmed that Sony Pictures Television have picked up the international distribution rights for This City is Ours, so hopefully the new crime drama will find its way across the Atlantic and around the world soon. However, no further details as of yet about when or where This City is Ours will stream.
A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.
The City is Ours Trailer
The City is Ours Release Date & Episode Schedule
All eight episodes of This City is Ours will arrive as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, March 23 at 6am GMT. The show will also be broadcast later that day on linear TV channel BBC One at 9pm GMT.
UK viewers can choose to watch episodes weekly on BBC One at the same time every Sunday.
- Episode 1 – Sunday, March 23
- Episode 2 – Sunday, March 30
- Episode 3 – Sunday, April 6
- Episode 4 – Sunday, April 13
- Episode 5 – Sunday, April 20
- Episode 6 – Sunday, April 27
- Episode 7 – Sunday, May 4
- Episode 8 – Sunday, May 11
This City is Ours Cast
- Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan
- James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh
- Hannah Onslow as Diana
- Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan
- Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan
- Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan
- Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy
- Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford
- Stephen Walters as Davey Crawford
- Mike Noble as Banksey
- Bobby Schofield as Bonehead
- Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alice is CinemaBlend's resident eCommerce Editor, here to tell you about the best streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and how to watch the hottest TV shows and movies. Begrudging Love Island fan and always thrilled about the latest book to screen adaptation. With six years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech and software for 4 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining the Future family.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Don’t Want To Sugarcoat It’: Drake Bell Opens Up About His Life One Year After He Spoke Out About Sexual Abuse In Quiet On Set
I’ve Been Watching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, And It Has One Distinguishing Feature I Wish The Newer Trek Shows Would Include