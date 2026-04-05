How To Watch I'm a Celebrity... South Africa 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, April 6 New Episodes: Every night at approx 9pm BST Free Stream: ITVX (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa 2026

After a three-year hiatus, I’m A Celeb’s all-star iteration returns as a who’s who of former campmates sign on for another round of Bushtucker Trials in a bid to be crowned 2026’s I’m a Celeb Legend. The class of 2026 rounds up some of the show’s most memorable faces, so, read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity… South Africa season 2 and stream every installment wherever you are.

Watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa season 2 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Season 2 of I'm a Celebrity... South Africa starts on Monday, April 6 with new episodes airing every night at around 9pm GMT on ITV.

You can also can catch up and stream live 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa S2 from anywhere

If you're a UK resident on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I'm a Celeb just as you would at home.

While ITVX blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK residents currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch I'm a Celeb as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for I'm a Celeb, head to ITVX

Can I watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa S2 in the US?

Sadly, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here doesn't have a broadcaster in the US and there are no plans to bring the UK reality show to the States.

Brit abroad in the US? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa S2 in Australia?

The UK version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! doesn't air in Australia, however, Bushtucker Trial fans can catch the Aussie version — hosted by Robert Irwin — for free on 10Play.

From Down Under but away from home? Simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back in Oz.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb... South Africa S2 in Canada?

Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have an official broadcaster for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at present. However, Canada's own French language version is airs on TVA Plus.

Brit traveling in Canada? You can catch all the I'm a Celeb action from back home with a VPN.

I'm a Celeb... South Africa 2026: Preview

As you may have guessed from the title, this version of the show swaps the usual Aussie jungle camp for the South African wilderness, but that doesn't mean the campmates' second go round is any more comfortable then their first, with plenty of mentally and physically taxing trials in store. The pre-recorded nature of the show also injects a Survivor-esque gameplay element absent from the OG version, as the campmates themselves vote for who stays and who leaves camp.

As for the veteran celebrity contestants this outing, there’s everything from former winners to camp deserters. Of the latter, Gemma Collins and Craig Charles will be looking for redemption after both being forced to retire early from season 14, while their series-mate Jimmy Bullard will hope not to be the first to be voted off this time out. At the other end of the victory spectrum, Scarlett Moffat and Harry Redknapp will both be hoping to add Legend to their Queen/King of the Jungle accolades while former finalists Ashley Roberts, Adam Thomas and David Haye could sit the throne this time round.

Seann Walsh is the most recent returnee, last seen in season 22, while Sinitta goes the furthest back, having first appeared on the show in 2011. There’s also Beverly Callard and Mo Farah, who get to jet off for an exotic season for the first time after their COVID-mandated stay in a soggy Welsh castle.

It’s a great twist on what is already one of UK TV’s biggest shows, so read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celeb… South Africa 2026 online and from anywhere.

(Image credit: ITV)

What is the I'm a Celeb... South Africa S2 release date? The second season of I'm a Celeb's all-star edition will premiere on Monday April 6. It'll air nightly, through to the final on Friday, April 24.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa 2026 sneak peek

SNEAK PEEK of NEW I'm A Celeb! | I'm A Celebrity... South Africa Series 2 - YouTube Watch On

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa 2026 campmates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Celebrity Original Season Finishing Position Adam Thomas (Actor) Season 16 3rd Ashley Roberts (Singer) Season 12 2nd Beverly Callard (Actress) Season 20 9th Craig Charles (Actor & DJ) Season 14 11th David Haye (Boxer) Season 12 3rd Gemma Collins (Reality TV Star) Season 14 11th Harry Redknapp (Football Manager) Season 18 1st Jimmy Bullard (Footballer) Season 14 10th Mo Farah (Olympic Athlete) Season 20 5th Scarlett Moffatt (TV Presenter) Season 16 1st Seann Walsh (Comedian) Season 22 5th Sinitta (Singer) Season 11 11th

How do I vote in I'm a Celebrity... South Africa S2? Unlike the original show, I'm a Celebrity... South Africa is pre-recorded, meaning it's down to the campmates to decide who goes and who stays. However, unlike the first season of the all-star spin-off, the final will be broadcast live from London, with the public getting their say on who's crowned this year's I'm A Celeb Legend. You'll be able to cast your vote via the I'm A Celeb app. The app is available on both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Voting and download of the app is free – though it's worth noting the app is only available in UK app stores. Please do not try to vote while watching on catch-up.

Who is presenting I'm a Celebrity... South Africa 2026? Main I'm A Celeb show hosts Ant & Dec also anchor the South Africa-based version of the series, and while the pre-record means their commentary will be less topical, it's sure to be just as hilarious.

Is there an I'm a Celeb companion show? Visual podcast I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked, hosted by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, will air along side the show, with episodes available on ITVX, as well as YouTube and Spotify. A special live edition will go out immediately after the live final on ITV2 and ITVX.

Where is I'm a Celebrity... South Africa filmed? As the title would suggest, the all-star version of I'm a Celeb ditches the Aussie jungle for the South African wilderness, with the camp based in Kruger National Park, which also serves as the home of the Australian iteration of the show.

Who won I'm A Celebrity... South Africa season 1?

(Image credit: ITV)

The first season of the all-star show aired back in 2023 and saw season 6 runner-up Myleene Klass become the inaugural I'm A Celeb Legend after beating Diversity dancer and season 16 campmate Ashley Banjo in the final.