Would Tia And Tamara Mowry Do A Hallmark Christmas Movie Decades After Starring In Sister, Sister?

It might be Halloween now, but that just means that the holiday season is right around the corner, which in turn means plenty of upcoming Christmas movies to look forward to. There will never be a shortage of festive films, whether old or new, especially when it comes to the Hallmark movies schedule. The network always goes big for Christmas. Could it eventually bring Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley back together years after Sister, Sister?

The famous twins starred on the ABC and WB sitcom for six seasons from 1994 to 1999. They went on to do numerous projects together, including the Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too, their Style Network reality show Tia & Tamera, and their HomeGoods’ "Deck the Everything Day" campaign. The latter marks the first time they’ve worked together in over ten years. With the two each having an upcoming Christmas project, Mowry-Housley told Us Weekly they “should do one” together.

Mowry-Housley has her Hallmark series Baked With Love: Holiday, while Mowry has her Netflix film My Secret Santa, but the two would love to do something together after all this time. Mowry-Housely thinks the potential film should take place in Italy, and Mowry echoed that they “both find love” whether in Paris or in Europe.

Whether or not the film will actually happen is unknown, but it sounds like the sisters certainly have some ideas. Plus, it would be nice to see them working together on-screen again, since it’s been so long. While Twitches remains a Halloween staple, Sister, Sister is still beloved by many. The classic ‘90s sitcom might have ended over 25 years ago, but it’s not going away.

Back in 2021, Tamera Mowry-Housley explained that although she wants a Sister, Sister revival, they’re not rushing into it because if it is ever made, they want to make sure that it’s amazing. Revivals and reboots can be hit or miss, especially depending on how loved the original was. But at the very least, it would be fun to see the show get a Friends or Fresh Prince-esque reunion special, especially if that means getting the twins on-screen together again, as it would be better than nothing.

Considering Tia and Tamera have taken over Halloween with Twitches, available streaming with a Disney+ subscription, it would only make sense for them to set their sights on another holiday. If anything, it sounds like the two are still as busy as ever with their own individual projects for the holiday season, but you never know. It’s possible that by this time next year, even they’ll be promoting their own Christmas project together. For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.