Just When I Thought I'd Seen Everything On The Red Carpet, Julia Fox Rocked Shoes Made Out Of Hair Extensions

Julia Fox made a name for herself as an actress in the Adam Sandler-led dramedy Uncut Gems and was also a member of the cast of the crime thriller No Sudden Move. Aside from her on-screen roles though, fans of hers have seemingly remained glued to Fox because of her eccentric yet unique fits for her red-carpet appearances. I thought I'd seen everything from her up to this point, but nothing could've prepared me for her latest piece of chic. The Italian-American actress just showed off a real hair-raising look, as she rocked some new shoes actually made out of hair extensions.

Considering her experience as a clothing designer and all of the modeling campaigns she’s done, the media personality knows a thing or two about wearing fashions that can turn heads. However, I'm not sure anyone could've seen this her latest footwear coming. The 34-year-old mother of one is serving as the host of the brand-new show OMG Fashun and recently participated in a press day. Amid the event at the Marriot Hotel, she showed off her unique hair -- which was in plain sight on her shoes as she walked the streets. Take a look at this for yourself:

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The new competition series OMG Fashun is supposed to be about designers competing for the top prize by creating the most unconventional styles. I'm sure there will be some eclectic fits to behold, but those shoes just take the cake. The Gotham Awards nominee also wore a black blazer that had patches of scissors, tweezers, hair clips and a strainer sewed to it. (You'd think she was prepping for beauty school.) And, instead of pants, the PVT Chat star sported black briefs with silver hair clips and a razor sewn.

But, of course, what really got my attention regarding Julia Fox’s look were those shoes! There are actually blonde hair extensions coming out of them that match her wig, and there are even silver hair clips attached. If anything, I’d think the potential hazard of having hairy stems like those would be the risk of tripping over them. But something tells me the fashion icon knows how to walk the walk in them.

To say that Julia Fox's fashion choices have been unique would be an understatement. A couple of years ago, she wore a dress made of leaves , with her motto being “Anything can be clothes.” The Down the Drain author also once carried around a human-sized handbag that looked just like her amid New York Fashion Week. There's also the time that she wore nothing but belts, boots and a coat during Milan Fashion Week in 2023. Additionally, you can’t forget about the time Fox freed the nipple with her see-through black dress and belly button cutout at the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 and 2024 show.

These hair extension-laced shoes are just another example of how Julia Fox is looking to push the boundaries of fashion. Now, after seeing her latest ensemble, I'm very curious as to what other styles she has in store while hosting E!’s OMG Fashun. The show will premiere as part of the 2024 TV schedule on May 6 at 9 p.m. ET.