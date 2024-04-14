Kim Kardashian Left The Beach, But Kept The Wet Look For Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Kim Kardashian and her sisters showed off plenty of beachy looks last week when they vacationed in Turks and Caicos, with Khloé showing off the gorgeous views in a nude swimsuit and Kourtney using the opportunity to troll the SKIMS boss for that viral earring moment . Kim may be back on dry land now, as she stepped out with her mother Kris Jenner on April 13, but she kept the ocean vibes with a wet hair look to complement her gorgeous white gown.

The Kardashians stars hit the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles, where some of Hollywood’s biggest names helped to honor recent scientific breakthroughs. Kim Kardashian was presenting at the awards ceremony, but she didn’t look like she was quite ready to leave behind the vacay vibes, allowing her long, wet hair to fall in her face and over her bare shoulders.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian wore a skin-tight, floor-length white gown that featured a criss-cross halter-top neckline and cutouts on the sides and waist. The back of the textured dress was open, and the mom of four completed the look with clear platform heels and long black nails that could have been a nod to her American Horror Story character’s witchy turn .

Kris Jenner joined her second-oldest daughter at the event, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and she was the yin to Kim Kardashian’s yang in a gorgeous black suit featuring a jacket with flared waist and sleeves, floor-length black skirt and a sheer blouse underneath with black bra.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

White seems to be Kim Kardashian’s go-to choice for the red carpet these days, as the last time we saw her — at the Academy Awards afterparty in March — she also kept the color palette light. That look was all about the structured neckline , with the Balenciaga gown boasting an angled front that gave the actress a striking silhouette.

The wet hair look at this event, though, actually looked very similar to photos she shared from her tropical getaway, except for the fact that she left the cowboy hat at home this time around. Fans couldn’t stop comparing Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé , as the Hulu star referenced the Cowboy Carter hit “Texas Hold 'Em” in her caption as she showed off a Western-wear look.

Given how ready the Kardashian-Jenner family seems to be for summer, it’s actually pretty fitting that Kim Kardashian would sport this sultry hairstyle. Kylie Jenner had already donned her black bikini weeks before her older sisters hit the sands of Turks and Caicos. Come to think of it, sand was also a big part of the preview for The Kardashians’ upcoming fifth season, with fans feeling the Dune vibes and Kourtney Kardashian flaunting the wet hair look.

