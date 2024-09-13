Kim Kardashian Just Paired Something Called A 'Wet Dress' With Wet Hair, And I've Never Seen Anything Like It

As one of the hottest names in celebrity fashion , Kim Kardashian has served up some stunning looks over the years and often pushes the boundaries by sporting dramatically angled necklines , gravity-defying gowns or restrictive materials like chainmail . When it comes to her hair, we’ve seen the wet look, and we’ve seen her liquid hair, but now she’s taken the water theme to new extremes, pairing her wet hair with a Balenciaga wet dress, and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

So, Kim Kardashian likes to appear wet? That’s what I’m taking away from this after seeing the 3D Molded Liquid Rubber Balenciaga Wet Dress that she adorned for the 2024 Kering Caring for Women Dinner in New York City this week. That gown combined with seemingly still-wet curls cascading over shoulder make it look like she just stepped out of a shower fully clothed. Check out the images she shared to Instagram :

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

When I first read “wet dress,” I assumed the outfit would be sleek and shiny, the way that Halle Bailey looked in her glossy halter-style dress at this year’s BET Awards. This, however, is something completely different. While the Balenciaga 2024 spring collection item does shine in a way that makes it look like it’s reflecting water, it’s the texture that makes it look like it’s positively soaking.

The liquid rubber dress is molded to Kim Kardashian’s body so perfectly, with the fabric wrinkling and bunching to give it the effect that water is keeping it from falling straight. The Kardashians star has sported the wet locks look on the red carpet before, but there’s simply no other hairstyle that would have been as impactful as this one. That includes the liquid hair look that she and other celebs like Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have sported, which doesn’t look so much wet as it does ultra glossy and almost reflective.

I’ll be interested to see if Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner tries out the wet dress next, as she has also sported the wet look combined with sheer at a fashion event earlier this year. The Jenner sisters do seem to be right up there with Kim Kardashian in the world of fashion, so it wouldn't surprise me.

As arguably the most popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner family , Kim Kardashian continues to expand her fame footprint. In addition to trying new things in fashion (which has sometimes resulted in comparisons to Bianca Censori ), she’s branching out in her on-camera work as well.

After making her major acting debut on American Horror Story: Delicate, the longtime reality TV star has two movies lined up, as well as a starring role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming courtroom drama All’s Fair, which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription sometime in the future.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors