Kylie Jenner Explains The Moment She Knew Wolf Was Wrong And Why She Chose Aire As Her Son’s New Name

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t used to the reality stars keeping secrets, as they’ve lived the past decade and a half of their lives in front of the cameras. But Kylie Jenner sure kept fans guessing for quite a while about her son’s name. The youngest of the sisters gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child in February 2022, and announced just a month later that Wolf was no longer his name . The feeling that she’d chosen the wrong name for her baby weighed pretty heavily on the new mom, and she opened up about the moment she knew her son wasn’t a Wolf and why she named him Aire .

On The Kardashians Season 3 finale, Kylie Jenner opened up to bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou about the days that followed Aire Webster’s birth, admitting she never had called her son by his previous name. In fact, "Wolf" apparently wasn’t even in the running as she and Travis Scott prepared to welcome their second child. Jenner said:

I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever. That night, I cried in the shower and I was like, ‘That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?' Someone just told me this 24 hours ago and I just named my son Wolf. It wasn't even, like, it wasn't even on the list!

She seemed to know immediately that "Wolf" would not be her son’s name — which was welcome news to Wolf Van Halen — but Kylie Jenner wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice, and she took her time in choosing his new moniker . For the next year, fans were left to speculate, and their guesses about the child formerly known as Wolf ranged from "Jacques" ( his father’s birth name ) to "Knight" to "Kristan" and even "Coconut."

Finally, days before the baby’s 1st birthday, Kylie Jenner formally introduced Aire Webster, and she explained her reasoning on The Kardashians season finale while dropping a little advice for her BFF (and anyone else who is tasked with naming another human), saying:

I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. And I like — it's a Hebrew name — it means ‘Lion of God.’ The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him.

Hopefully she has no regrets about the name they settled on, because Aire seems to fit right in with the nature theme she started with daughter Stormi four years earlier. Kylie Jenner has said that she had wanted to name her daughter "Rose" , but she and Travis Scott decided on Stormi well ahead of their daughter’s birth.