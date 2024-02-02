Kylie Jenner And Olivia Jade Are Mutual Friends. But An Insider Spills The Tea On The Private Jet Incident That Reportedly Made Things Awkward

Kylie Jenner has made headlines over the past couple of years for the use of her private jet, but she’s not the only one logging miles on the $72 million aircraft . She has been known to lend her plane out to her family members and friends, and it turns out Olivia Jade Giannulli is one of those pals who frequently catches a ride on Kylie Air. Or at least that was the case until late last year, when The Kardashians star reportedly snubbed the Dancing with the Stars alum, causing some awkwardness amongst the friend group. Let’s take a look at what happened.

Some may be surprised to learn of this connection between Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family , and Olivia Jade, daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin. However, they have apparently known each other for years, The Sun reports, as the YouTuber is a mutual friend of Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. It sounds like it was pretty common for Olivia Jade to be a passenger on Jenner’s jet, a source claims, before the influencer was allegedly left in the lurch recently. The insider said:

Kylie has given rides to Olivia for years on her private jet since they run in the same circles and both frequently travel between Palm Springs and LA. Kylie normally extends a courtesy lift on her private jet that she gives to her BFF Stassie to Olivia, and usually it's no big deal. But during a recent weekend late last year, feelings got hurt and Olivia was left scrambling to make alternate plans when Kylie told her she was out of luck for her usual lift home to LA since her jet was full.

Gosh I hate when that happens. In all seriousness, I do have some questions about the above situation. It sounds like this was a fairly regular occurrence, so had Olivia Jade just failed to double-check her travel plans with Kylie Jenner, assuming there would be a seat for her like always? Had they flown there together? How many people did Jenner pick up in Palm Springs that there was no longer room on her 19-passenger jet? Was the snub intentional?

There are simply too many scenarios to place blame on any one party without knowing more details, and with Palm Springs only being a couple of hours away from L.A. by car, I’m sure Olivia Jade was OK. However, I can see how that could be pretty embarrassing. The source continued:

It's not like Olivia was left to hitchhike home or anything like that of course, but feelings were definitely hurt, and it caused drama in their friend circle.

This may be the latest drama surrounding Kylie Jenner and her aircraft, but it’s certainly not the first. The 26-year-old took lots of heat back in July 2022, when she posted a photo of her and then-boyfriend Travis Scott kissing in between their respective planes, including the caption, “ you wanna take mine or yours ? ” Fans accused the young makeup mogul of being unrelatable and environmentally irresponsible, especially when it was learned that she had driven 30 minutes out of her way to reach her plane for the 17-minute flight that would have only taken 39 minutes to drive in the first place.