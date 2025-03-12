‘Sh-t. Maybe I Want To Do This Forever.' Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About The Moment She Knew She Wanted To Get Married Even Though She was Only 20
When young love became “forever" love.
Due to the popularity of Stranger Things, its breakout star Millie Bobby Brown has a lot of fans interested in her private life. While this has caused her to cut back on social media, it doesn’t mean she won’t take the time to talk about the most important person in her life—her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The Spanish-British actress recently got real about what made her decide to get married and “do this forever," though she was only 20 at the time of her wedding.
One fun fact about newlywed couple Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi is that the two met on Instagram and were friends before they started dating. After three years of being a couple, Brown revealed her engagement to fans, which showed the overjoyed actress in her future husband’s arms with a sparkling rock on her hand.
On a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, the Enola Holmes actress got real about when she knew she found the love of her life, and I totally see her choice
It’s no secret Millie Bobby Brown is a huge animal lover. Back in 2023, The Electric State actress revealed she had 19 pets, including eight dogs, four cats, and a variety of farm animals. So, if you can find a guy who shares the same love of animals, you know you’ve found a keeper.
Plus, I can understand where Brown was coming from, feeling a deep connection with someone unlike any other and knowing right there you can’t feel that with anyone else. Once they started talking about more serious things, it sounds like the die was cast:
In May 2024, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi married in a private ceremony. She was only 20. While that's considered young these days, the Godzilla actress explained how she knew she was ready for marriage with plenty of role models to help make up her decision:
As she noted, Millie Bobby Brown’s parents met around the age she got engaged, and Jake Bongiovi’s parents were high school sweethearts. Being surrounded by so many long-time married couples who tied the knot at a young age naturally set an example for their children not to let the love of their life slip by.
Jon Bon Jovi’s marriage status is still going strong after 35 years . The rocker's best advice was that growing together should be the key to making a marriage work. It sounds like Jake learned from the best when it comes to what true love looks like. Now, that’s a love story.
Outside of her sweet real-life romance, you can watch Millie Bobby Brown’s recent streaming projects with your Netflix subscription, including seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things and the 2025 Netflix movie The Electric State. Who knows, maybe a rom-com will be next?
