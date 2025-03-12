‘Sh-t. Maybe I Want To Do This Forever.' Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About The Moment She Knew She Wanted To Get Married Even Though She was Only 20

Due to the popularity of Stranger Things, its breakout star Millie Bobby Brown has a lot of fans interested in her private life. While this has caused her to cut back on social media , it doesn’t mean she won’t take the time to talk about the most important person in her life—her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The Spanish-British actress recently got real about what made her decide to get married and “do this forever," though she was only 20 at the time of her wedding.

One fun fact about newlywed couple Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi is that the two met on Instagram and were friends before they started dating. After three years of being a couple, Brown revealed her engagement to fans, which showed the overjoyed actress in her future husband’s arms with a sparkling rock on her hand.

On a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy , the Enola Holmes actress got real about when she knew she found the love of her life, and I totally see her choice

I guess we've been together for four years. So I guess maybe like when we moved in together and I saw, we had dogs together and we were taking care of our animals and we started living this like day-to-day life, I thought, 'Oh, I really don't think I could ever see you like as anything else. Like, I really want, I don't wanna be with anyone else ever again. I don't wanna date, I don't wanna meet anyone like I want you.'

It’s no secret Millie Bobby Brown is a huge animal lover. Back in 2023, The Electric State actress revealed she had 19 pets , including eight dogs, four cats, and a variety of farm animals. So, if you can find a guy who shares the same love of animals, you know you’ve found a keeper.

Plus, I can understand where Brown was coming from, feeling a deep connection with someone unlike any other and knowing right there you can’t feel that with anyone else. Once they started talking about more serious things, it sounds like the die was cast:

And I think when we started talking about politics and how we wanna raise our kids and like we start talking about really, really bigger things that I'd never spoke, obviously never spoken about. And I'm already very young, so I've never spoken about that with like boys anyway.

In May 2024, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi married in a private ceremony. She was only 20. While that's considered young these days, the Godzilla actress explained how she knew she was ready for marriage with plenty of role models to help make up her decision:

Tp be able to even think about those things, I was like 'Shit. Okay, maybe I do wanna be with you forever.' But I obviously didn't know if he felt that way. Like we talked about marriage, but I didn't know really when it was gonna be. And then when he proposed, I was like, 'It makes sense.' Like everything aligns. And like, his parents got married really young, they’re high school sweethearts. My parents got married really young. They got married when they were like, well they met when they were 19. So they're just like their love stories. We had just like really young marriages. We had really great role models growing up. So we didn't see any different.

As she noted, Millie Bobby Brown’s parents met around the age she got engaged, and Jake Bongiovi’s parents were high school sweethearts. Being surrounded by so many long-time married couples who tied the knot at a young age naturally set an example for their children not to let the love of their life slip by.

Jon Bon Jovi’s marriage status is still going strong after 35 years . The rocker's best advice was that growing together should be the key to making a marriage work. It sounds like Jake learned from the best when it comes to what true love looks like. Now, that’s a love story.