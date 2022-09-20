Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 20, 2022

The lengthy tenure that Sing 2 has endured on the Netflix Top 10 was already one for the history books before two of its Illumination compatriots — the first two Despicable Me movies — entered the ranks. Now, it appears — to me, at least — like the successful animation studio is implementing a full-scale takeover of Netflix’s trending page (opens in new tab) in the style of some diabolical plot Gru might have indulged in before his change of heart. See what I mean — as well how the other great movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix are ranking on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 — by reading our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 20, 2022

In addition to Sing 2’s ascent from eighth place to fifth place on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. below Despicable Me 2, the first edition of Illumination’s new collection of short animated films called Minions & More 1 has joined in on the fun in eighth place below the first Despicable Me. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg’s biographical faith-based drama Father Stu is still King and is, once again, followed by dark teen comedy Do Revenge and dark meta comedy This is the End. However, vampiric Marvel movie Morbius and fellow Wahlberg-starring hit Me Time are each down a peg, with the latter now rounding out the bottom below End of the Road — which, itself, is down three pegs from yesterday.

1. Father Stu

2. Do Revenge

3. This is the End

4. Despicable Me 2

5. Sing 2

6. Morbius

7. Despicable Me

8. Minions & More 1

9. End of the Road

10. Me Time

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 20, 2022

The biggest changes on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today are courtesy of a few simple swaps, such as female-led, CW original crime drama In the Dark trading in fifth place for third place with the new, shocking true crime docuseries Sins of Our Mother around biographical Spanish series El Rey, Vincente Fernandez. Fellow international history drama The Crown also succeeded seventh place while haunting new thriller Devil in Ohio dropped to eighth, but everything else is exactly where it was yesterday. Cobra Kai remains at Number One above Fate: The Winx Saga, Love is Blind: After the Altar is still paired nicely with sixth place, and The Imperfects and Narco-Saints stand their ground at the bottom once again.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

3. In the Dark

4. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

5. Sins of Our Mother

6. Love is Blind: After the Altar

7. The Crown

8. Devil in Ohio

9. The Imperfects

10. Narco-Saints

Bigger changes on the Netflix Top 10 are sure to come, I predict, by using the Netflix 2022 TV show schedule as reference. Take, for instance, Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special, We All Scream, that just became available to stream today, or the September 27 premiere of Munsters movie from writer and director Rob Zombie, which is sure to be one of the strangest Netflix movies of 2022. There is plenty more to look forward to if you have a Netflix subscription and how these titles fair on the trending page will undoubtedly be the subject of a future daily breakdown of ours.

