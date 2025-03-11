A Bunch Of Non-Originals Are Topping Netflix’s Top 10 List This Week, And I’m Super Happy To See Dungeons And Dragons Finally Getting Its Due

I’m sure that many of us spend at least some time on most nights scrolling through the best streaming services to find a movie that will help us unwind after a long day. When it comes to those with a Netflix subscription , obviously, there are nearly innumerable options for brand new 2025 Netflix movies and TV shows , but the current Top 10 list is filled with several films that actually didn’t originate from the streaming giant. And, I gotta say, I’m incredibly happy that a magnificent little movie called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is finally (FINALLY!) hitting with viewers.

What’s In The Netflix Top 10 And Why I’m Excited Dungeons & Dragons Made It

It seems like spring is a great time for newcomers to the Netflix charts that aren’t original films for the service, as only one original movie is currently in the Top 10 right now. While that film, romantic comedy La Dolce Villa , is at number seven, the rest of the pack is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1 Venom: The Last Dance Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Despicable Me 4 Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Despicable Me 3 Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Minions Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Uncharted Row 4 - Cell 2 6 The Super Mario Bros. Movie Row 5 - Cell 2 7 La Dolce Villa Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Despicable Me 2 Row 7 - Cell 2 9 To Catch A Killer Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Row 9 - Cell 2

Wow. Are a ton of kids on spring break already? That’s a lot of minion-banana-talk filled animation for one Top 10 , (honestly, maybe too much banana talk, as far as I’m concerned) but whatever keeps folks entertained is cool with me. We also have superhero fun (Venom: The Last Dance, which wasn’t well-received by critics ), video game adaptation-related action (Uncharted and Super Mario Bros.), and one intense thriller in To Catch a Killer .

However, the number 10 spot is where my heart lies, because, y’all. People are finally watching Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, just like they should have in early 2023.

The action/adventure comedy released in late March of that year, and while it was critically lauded (including by CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey in his review of the fantasy ), people simply didn’t turn out for it in droves like they should have. In fact, Honor Among Thieves ended its theatrical run with just around $207+ million coming in worldwide, which is thought to have cost fans of the movie a much-deserved sequel .

If you still haven’t checked it out yet, D&D: HAT (I just love how that abbreviation looks) focuses on a rag tag band of characters led by Chris Pine’s thief, Edgin Darvis, who’s hoping to locate and steal a magical tablet that can bring his late wife back from the dead. The film really has absolutely everything one could want from a comedic fantasy. There are great fight scenes and big action set pieces, with lots of lore that can be easily grasped by even those who have never played D&D, plus it’s fully hilarious throughout.

And! On top of that, we get my favorite Chris Pine, which is silly-and-in-over-his-head Chris Pine. I mean, he sings in this movie ( Multiple times! ), and gets dragged for his plan-making skills . There’s even a character named Jarnathan!

