After Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Debut On The Kardashians, Kendall And Kylie Open Up About Their Parents’ Relationship

For the majority of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ run on E!, Caitlyn Jenner was a prominent member of the series, with her 2015 transition serving as a major plotline that affected the entire family. It feels a bit strange, then, that Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s father has never appeared on Hulu’s The Kardashians — until now. Caitlyn made her debut on Season 7’s second episode, “She Was Such a Hater,” and the youngest siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner family opened up about how their parents get along today.

Given everything that’s gone down between Caitlyn and Kris Jenner over the past decade, it’s worth noting that the episode title isn’t a reference to either of the parents, as all parties were on their best behavior for the family’s emotional get-together. Kris had gathered her progeny for one last dinner at their old family home — the one made famous on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and she admitted it would have felt incomplete without Caitlyn there too.

It was quite the surprise when Caitlyn walked through the door (her reception was more than a little awkward, I thought), but Kendall Jenner said she was grateful for her mom’s gesture:

I definitely wasn’t expecting my dad to be here, just knowing the relationship that my mom has with my dad. Not that it’s bad, it’s just distant. I think my mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings in the past, so it makes me happy that Kylie and I didn’t have to ask for my dad to be invited and that my mom just thought it was a good idea regardless.

Kylie Jenner also acknowledged how Kris Jenner was able to take the high road and reach out to her ex. Kylie said:

I don’t know if my parents will ever be best friends again, but this is definitely a great first step.

Tensions rose between Caitlyn Jenner — who separated from Kris Jenner in 2013 — and some members of the Kardashian family after her transition, due to some of the public comments she made about her ex-wife. Kris was furious about Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, saying she was made out to be “a bitch and an asshole.”

I can only imagine how Kendall and Kylie Jenner felt watching both of their parents’ pain during that time, and while Kendall acknowledged her relationship with her dad can be complicated by their “completely different views on things,” she loves Caitlyn and wants her to be around, saying:

I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think that she gets lonely. You don’t ever want anyone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about. So at the end of the day it’s really nice to have her around.

I think we can call the Eldorado farewell dinner a success, as both Kris and Caitlyn Jenner made it through seemingly unscathed. Whether or not Kris’ ex will appear on future episodes of The Kardashians, however, is anyone’s guess.

Tune in for more, with new episodes of the family’s reality show premiering on Hulu each Thursday, and don’t miss Kim Kardashian’s new series All’s Fair, which is set to hit the streaming service Tuesday, November 4.