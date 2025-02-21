Sarah Hyland Has Some Thoughts On Why ‘It’s Great’ Husband Wells Adams Got Eliminated From The Traitors First

No spoilers here for The Traitors Season 3 past the first episode, but you can still stream the show with a Peacock subscription if you’re not caught up.

Reality television fans who have been watching The Traitors on the 2025 TV schedule have been treated to some first-class entertainment on this deliciously “messy” season . However, one cast member who hasn’t gotten to enjoy any of that is Wells Adams, after he was the first to be banished from Season 3 . While that’s got to be disappointing and possibly somewhat embarrassing, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender’s wife, Sarah Hyland, has a different take — she thinks it’s “great.”

The Modern Family alum stopped by The View, and the co-hosts couldn’t help but ask her about Wells Adams’ experience on one of the most bingeable shows on streaming . His stay in Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle may have been short-lived, but Sarah Hyland explained why she saw his early exit as a good thing, saying (via Deadline ):

I think it’s great that he was kicked off so soon because it’s not like it had anything to do with his character. They barely knew each other. The Traitors just have to go after someone.

She makes a decent point here. While the Season 3 cast did think Wells Adams was acting a little weird prior to banishing him from the castle, that first roundtable vote is little more than a shot in the dark. There hasn’t been enough time for the Faithfuls to prove themselves or the Traitors to start slipping up, and we’ve seen season after season of innocent Faithfuls taking the fall in the initial banishments.

While one could understand why Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland might have hoped for a different outcome that allowed him to be more involved in the game, the Love Island USA host is proud of her man, saying:

He’s such a good guy. I would never use the word ‘disappointed’ and my husband’s name in the same sentence, ever. I was sad that they kicked him off so soon, but he’s an amazing, funny human being.

It’s been tough for members of Bachelor Nation recently on other reality TV shows. While Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber had quite a bit of success on their respective seasons of The Traitors — as well as Gabby Windey on Season 3 — Wells Adams kind of busted that tradition by being the first celebrity contestant eliminated. It’s reminiscent of Trista Sutter and Ali Fedotowsky’s early withdrawals from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test after The Bachelor franchise had traditionally been so dominant.

Instead of whatever wise-cracking Wells Adams would have brought to The Traitors’ third season, we’ve seen Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari being lowkey amazing at setting traps for Traitors, as well as Zac Efron’s brother Dylan and Survivor star Boston Rob in the bromance we never knew we needed.

