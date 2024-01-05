Scott Disick Was Seen Back With His Ex, But Not So Fast

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick returned to the famous family’s Hulu reality show in 2023, but for the first time since the Kardashian-Jenner family members became a household name in 2007, his story did not revolve around drama with the mother of his children. With Kourtney now happily married to Travis Barker, Disick expressed willingness to continue moving forward as well, but even though he was seen vacationing with an ex-girlfriend, the situation may not be what it appears to be.

Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli were spotted together in St. Barts on December 27, with onlookers saying the pair looked “quite coupley” as they hung out on the beach, had dinner together at one of the island’s hot spots and stayed in the same villa. However, an insider told US Weekly that the longtime friends are strictly platonic, and the beach getaway was not an indication they’d rekindled their romance. The source claimed:

Scott Disick is not dating Chloe Bartoli, they’re just friends, they’ve been friends for a really long time, she has a boyfriend. Scott and Chloe have been friendly before and after their relationship.

Before the St. Barts trip, Chloe Bartoli was assumed to still be with HauteLook founder Adam Bernhard, who she’d posted about on Instagram in October. The source didn’t specify who Bartoli’s boyfriend was, just that it wasn’t Scott Disick.

Scott Disick allegedly met Chloe Bartoli around the same time he started dating Kourtney and Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E!, and while 33-year-old Bartoli meets the age requirement set by Scott Disick’s 11-year-old daughter Penelope, I’m not sure how anyone in the famous family would feel about the two of them getting back together.

It was reportedly Chloe Bartoli who Scott Disick cheated on Kourtney Kardashian with back in 2015 — leaked photos showed the two of them getting handsy in Monte Carlo — which led Kourtney to end her on-off relationship with Disick for good. The Flip It Like Disick star would go on to date a series of younger women, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, eventually moved on with her longtime friend and neighbor Travis Barker. She said “I do” to the Blink 182 drummer in 2022, and after a struggle with fertility that was featured on the family’s Hulu reality show, Kourtney gave birth to their first child together — son Rocky Thirteen.

While Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship has been strained over the years, they continue to coparent Mason, Penelope and Reign together, and things seem to be in at least a cordial place these days. Upon news of the Barkers’ impending new addition, Disick reportedly reached out to offer his congratulations to Kourtney and Travis , and as Rocky’s arrival got closer, the father of three put his personal feelings aside to focus on his children as they welcomed a new brother.