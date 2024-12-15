Kylie Jenner Busted Out A Black Footed Catsuit, And It's Giving Me Catwoman Vibes

For over a year now Kylie Jenner has been following Kim Kardashian’s footsteps into the world of celebrity fashion with her clothing line Khy, and as she showed off some of her latest pieces, one might think she’s drawing some inspiration from her older sister. While Kim Kardashian loves a good pair of pantashoes and has drawn comparisons to Bianca Censori for her tights-as-pants looks, Kylie flaunted a skin-tight footed catsuit on social media, and the look is giving Catwoman vibes.

As we wait for The Kardashians to return to the 2025 TV schedule , Kylie Jenner may be entering her superhero era with this sleek new look. She gave a sly sneer in the mirror selfie posted to Instagram Stories that showed her in black from head to covered toe:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

The stretchy polyester and spandex piece is fitted throughout the body and features a high crew neck, invisible back zipper and a thumbhole detail on the long sleeves. Unlike the boot/pants combo that celebs like Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively have been known to rock , Kylie Jenner’s catsuit isn’t actually a shoe, and the furry slippers she paired with the outfit only add to its feline qualities.

It’s too bad Timothée Chalamet has a “no superhero movies” rule , because The Kardashians star seems into the vibe. It was, however, The Dark Knight that inspired Chalamet to start acting, so I’m going to take a small leap here and assume that Kylie Jenner’s catsuit is a winner with her boyfriend.

While we’re talking all things Kardashian and Batman, Kylie Jenner is not the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to dip into the DC universe with their fashion choices. Kim Kardashian went full caped crusader at the 2021 Met Gala, donning a black bodysuit with a long cape-like train and full face covering. I can’t help but wonder which characters the other sisters could portray!

Kylie Jenner has been making some bold fashion choices over the past couple of years, including wearing a full lion’s head on her dress at the Schiaparelli haute couture show at 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Fans were split over the look, but PETA loved it. The animal rights group has also praised the youngest Kardashian sister for using “animal-friendly” materials for Khy, and I bet one of those faux leather jackets would look pretty good over that black catsuit.

Other notable looks — while less cat-coded — include a vintage Mugler piece that she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in October that featured a sheer sequined top and a long black skirt. And of course, there are all those bikini pics (even the ones she poses for in the middle of a storm !).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors