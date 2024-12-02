The Sweet Gift Taylor Swift Gave To Chiefs Heiresses Ava And Gracie Hunt Is One Fans Can Afford To Purchase Too

Taylor Swift is infamous for gift-giving, and I’m not just talking about the lucky person she chooses to get her “22” hat on each night of the Eras Tour. Whether she’s sending The Tortured Poets Department merch to friends like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon or flowers to Kelly Clarkson for the idea to re-release her albums, people always get excited when something arrives from the artist. Well, now every Swiftie can get that excited, because Ava and Gracie Hunt — daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — just shared the sweet gift they got from Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, and you don’t have to be an heiress to be able to afford it.

With the Eras Tour winding down — and only a few more surprise song acoustic sets to go — Taylor Swift may soon find herself with more time to attend Kansas City Chiefs games, where she’s gotten close with several of the Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends , as well as the owner’s daughters. In fact, Gracie and Ava Hunt revealed that Taylor Swift had gifted them with The Official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book. Ava showed the unboxing on her Instagram Stories :

Ava Hunt was no doubt thrilled to get the collection of photos and memories to ensure we never forget our favorite moments from the Eras Tour , but the very best part about it is that you can buy the official Taylor Swift book too! This certainly can’t be said for every gift Taylor Swift gives. This is the woman who wore a $60,000 outfit to the Super Bowl , after all, so she’s got a slightly larger budget to work with than most of the rest of us.

The Official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book: $39.99 | Exclusive To Target

This 250-page hardcover book delves into Taylor Swift's record-breaking 2023-2024 Eras Tour. The book includes more than 500 pictures, cataloging each era from the tour, including never before seen images and behind the scenes insight, including rehearsals, set pieces, and costume designs. It is now available to buy online, as of November 30.

The 256-page hardcover book includes more than 500 never-before-seen photos from the tour, so whether you got to scream along from the best seats in the house, partied it up with those obstructed-view tickets or just streamed the concert movie at home with your Disney+ subscription , you deserve the gift that even Taylor Swift deemed good enough to send.

Along with the book sent to the Hunt sisters, the “End Game” artist included handwritten letters, which Gracie Hunt showed on her own Instagram :

It’s fun to see Taylor Swift bonding with the Kansas City Chiefs family, and after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Marvel actress Hailee Steinfeld got engaged , many Swifties are hoping that Travis Kelce will be the next NFL star to propose to his girlfriend. The two have been dating for over a year now, and as they prepare to spend their second holiday season together, they’ve got their own personal Eras Tour memories to look back on.

For one thing, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to “Karma” after she started dating the Super Bowl champion tight end, and she incorporated his touchdown celebrations into the choreography for “So High School” after The Tortured Poets Department was released. Travis Kelce even made a cameo on stage … I wonder if photos from that are in the book!

