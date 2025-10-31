I've Been Wondering Why Taylor Swift Hasn't Been Seen As Much At Chiefs Games, And There's Reportedly A Big Reason
Well this makes sense.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been a game-changer for the NFL, as one of the most famous singers on the planet has become a regular fixture at games. Her appearance on the big screen and on TV broadcasts has excited Swifties, who started learning the rules of football, and it gave a lot of fathers and daughters something new to bond over on Sundays. This season, however, things have been a bit different, as Swift has been lying low, and now we might know the reason for that.
Taylor Swift Has Been Having Issues With An Alleged Stalker
According to reports, Taylor Swift has been facing security issues recently, which may explain why she’s been using screens to avoid being photographed entering Arrowhead Stadium — much like she did with umbrellas when she attended Selena Gomez’s wedding. According to the Daily Mail:
In September, Taylor Swift was granted a five-year restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner, 45, after he reportedly showed up at her house multiple times earlier this year, claiming that Swift had his baby.
That does sound scary, and I can see how that might cause The Life of a Showgirl artist to take some extra precautionary steps. The source continued:
It wasn’t just the accused stalker’s routine visits to her home that concerned the singer, per TMZ, but Brian Jason Wagner allegedly changed the address on his driver’s license to Taylor Swift’s address. Per court documents, Wagner then tried to have mail diverted from her house. He also reportedly sent her lengthy digital communications that included threatening language.
For the next five years, he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Taylor Swift, her Los Angeles home and her car, and he cannot attempt to contact her in person, by letter or digitally. He’s barred from owning firearms, ammunition and body armor.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for all things Taylor Swift, including her upcoming docuseries. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Taylor Swift Can Still Be Seen At Chiefs Games
As scary as all of that sounds, it may not be the only reason there's been a lack of Taylor Swift sightings on TV broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games. While we know she’s been in the Kelce family suite, hugging her future father-in-law, the camera has not been cutting away to show her animated reactions to the on-the-field happenings as much as seasons past.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That may not be in response to the dads, Brads and Chads or the security issues, but rather the Chiefs’ slow start to the season. The Daily Mail source claims Taylor Swift has not asked the NFL or television networks to stop showing her, saying:
As a Swiftie and a football fan (and yes, there are many who are both), I’ve missed seeing Taylor Swift at the games as often as they used to show her in 2023, when she first started dating “the guy on the Chiefs.” However, her security should come first, and I’m glad she’s taking whatever steps she deems necessary to feel safe.
We’ll definitely be seeing more of her on our screens soon, and not at NFL games. Taylor Swift will release a six-part docuseries to the 2025 TV schedule on December 12, in addition to her final Eras Tour concert, which will include the Tortured Poets Department set. Make sure that Disney+ subscription is ready for it!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.