I've Been Wondering Why Taylor Swift Hasn't Been Seen As Much At Chiefs Games, And There's Reportedly A Big Reason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been a game-changer for the NFL, as one of the most famous singers on the planet has become a regular fixture at games. Her appearance on the big screen and on TV broadcasts has excited Swifties, who started learning the rules of football, and it gave a lot of fathers and daughters something new to bond over on Sundays. This season, however, things have been a bit different, as Swift has been lying low, and now we might know the reason for that.

Taylor Swift Has Been Having Issues With An Alleged Stalker

According to reports, Taylor Swift has been facing security issues recently, which may explain why she’s been using screens to avoid being photographed entering Arrowhead Stadium — much like she did with umbrellas when she attended Selena Gomez’s wedding. According to the Daily Mail:

Taylor has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues.

In September, Taylor Swift was granted a five-year restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner, 45, after he reportedly showed up at her house multiple times earlier this year, claiming that Swift had his baby.

That does sound scary, and I can see how that might cause The Life of a Showgirl artist to take some extra precautionary steps. The source continued:

She doesn't want her whereabouts known every minute of the day. She wants to be safe and she wants her family and friends to be safe.

It wasn’t just the accused stalker’s routine visits to her home that concerned the singer, per TMZ, but Brian Jason Wagner allegedly changed the address on his driver’s license to Taylor Swift’s address. Per court documents, Wagner then tried to have mail diverted from her house. He also reportedly sent her lengthy digital communications that included threatening language.

For the next five years, he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Taylor Swift, her Los Angeles home and her car, and he cannot attempt to contact her in person, by letter or digitally. He’s barred from owning firearms, ammunition and body armor.

Taylor Swift Can Still Be Seen At Chiefs Games

As scary as all of that sounds, it may not be the only reason there's been a lack of Taylor Swift sightings on TV broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games. While we know she’s been in the Kelce family suite, hugging her future father-in-law, the camera has not been cutting away to show her animated reactions to the on-the-field happenings as much as seasons past.

That may not be in response to the dads, Brads and Chads or the security issues, but rather the Chiefs’ slow start to the season. The Daily Mail source claims Taylor Swift has not asked the NFL or television networks to stop showing her, saying:

It has been a little more of a natural progression for her to be less out there and attracting the attention, along with Travis not having the best season the first few weeks, to actually show her and her reactions. But as of [Monday's game against the Commanders], Travis had an incredible game, she was seen with Brittany [Mahomes], so for the rest of the season it will be a case-by-case situation depending how he does.

As a Swiftie and a football fan (and yes, there are many who are both), I’ve missed seeing Taylor Swift at the games as often as they used to show her in 2023, when she first started dating “the guy on the Chiefs.” However, her security should come first, and I’m glad she’s taking whatever steps she deems necessary to feel safe.

We’ll definitely be seeing more of her on our screens soon, and not at NFL games. Taylor Swift will release a six-part docuseries to the 2025 TV schedule on December 12, in addition to her final Eras Tour concert, which will include the Tortured Poets Department set. Make sure that Disney+ subscription is ready for it!