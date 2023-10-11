How To Watch Frasier Reboot Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Frasier Reboot Online

Watch Frasier 2023: Preview

After almost twenty-years, Dr. Frasier Crane is back to banish our TV blues! The Frasier reboot reunites fans with the eminent psychiatrist as he returns to his former haunt of Boston: navigating “new challenges and new love and new people and a new city.” We can’t wait for this particular reboot, and we explain below how you can watch Frasier 2023 online from anywhere.

Full of wit, heart, clever farce and sophistication, Frasier was a ratings hit when it ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004. It’s considered one of the best sitcoms ever made, and until 2016, held the record for the most Primetime Emmy-Award wins for a scripted series.

But where did we last find Frasier, the pompous blowhard and our dear, dear friend? In the 2004 finale, Daphne give birth to her first born, David, making Niles a father and Frasier an uncle, before Frasier followed his heart and love-interest Charlotte to Chicago.

Clearly that didn’t pan out. Nearly 20 years on, eternal bachelor Frasier is living in Boston and looking to reconnect with his son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott), although the now grown-up Freddy seems exasperated by his father’s impromptu visits. Meanwhile, Frasier is getting acquainted with a new cohort of colleagues, having taken a university teaching post alongside his old friend Alan Cornwall – played by UK sitcom star Nicholas Lyndhurst - and Olivia (Toks Olagundoye), the head of the psychology department.

Excited to see Frasier’s next chapter unfold? Then read on to find out how to watch Frasier 2023 online with Paramount Plus and for free.

Watch Frasier Reboot online in the US

The Dr. is back in the building. The Frasier reboot arrives on Paramount Plus from Thursday, October 12, debuting with two episodes of the returning sitcom, and one a week after that. The Frasier reboot will have 10 episodes in total, with the season finale, “Reindeer Games,” being the last on December 7.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Frasier 2023 without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 for a monthly subscription.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Frasier Reboot from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Frasier online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Frasier Reboot as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus

How to watch Frasier Reboot online in the UK

Frasier is back with a brand-new chapter, and UK viewers can watch Frasier Reboot on Paramount Plus from Friday, October 13. After the initial drop of two episodes, one new instalment will be added each week on Fridays.

Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Frasier Reboot online in Canada

The Frasier reboot will be available exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada too, as of Thursday, October 12 and in line with the show’s US release.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead, and that way pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch Frasier Reboot online in Australia

Australian fans can enjoy the Frasier reboot from Friday, October 13 on Paramount Plus. The first season will consist of 10 episodes in total, with the last available Down Under from December 8.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$9.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, you may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming the Frasier reboot from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Frasier 2023 Trailer

Frasier 2023 Cast