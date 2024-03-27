Watch Professor T Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, March 27 at 9pm GMT New episodes: every day Wednesday Channel: ITV1 Free stream: watch on ITVX (UK) live or on-demand Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Professor T Season 3: Synopsis

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) wasn't cut out for prison, where his living quarters are crawling with unspeakables, and his airs, graces and idiosyncrasies make him an obvious target. However, while DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey) wrestles back and forth with her conscience, Professor T has no option but to find a way to survive his new reality.

DCI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) steps in for DCI Brand as the new head of police, a change that makes Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) wonder if her promotion from DS to DI was really worth it. Whereas her predecessor's loyalty was ultimately the making of her downfall, there's no danger of that with DCI Goswami.

As Adelaide (Frances de La Tour) and Dr Helena Goldberg (Juliet Stevenson) conspire to get Professor T out, he can still put his expertise to good use. Whether by assisting on cases or putting his mind to winning over his newfound associates, he's finding ways to keep occupied.

Despite her best efforts to clear his name, the reunion between Jasper and his mother might not be the heart-warming occasion it's cracked up to be, after the circumstances of his father's death come flooding back. Here's how to watch Professor T Season 3 online from anywhere and for free.

Watch Professor T Season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Professor T Season 3 premieres in the UK on ITV1 at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, March 27. Episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

However, Professor T Season 3 will be available as a boxset on the channel's ITVX streaming service as soon as it premieres. ITV and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

You can sign up for an ITVX account for free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Professor T Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Professor T Season 3 just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Watch Professor T as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Professor T, head to ITVX.

Can I watch Professor T Season 3 in the US?

(Image credit: PBS)

In the US, you'll be able to watch Professor T Season 3 on PBS Masterpiece at some point in 2024. At the time of writing, PBS hasn't revealed when.

However, seeing as the previous season only arrived in the US in September 2023, 12 months after its UK release, it could be a while yet.

To access PBS Masterpiece, you have to sign up for a 'PBS Passport', which costs $5 per month or $60 per year. This also gets you access to other PBS videos, and there are a few other perks too.

Can I watch Professor T Season 3 online in Australia?

(Image credit: BritBox)

Professor T season 3 is available to stream on BritBox, which costs from AU$9.99 a month. It premiered on Thursday, February 29.

Professor T Season 3 Episode Guide

All episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on Wednesday, March 27. If you wish to watch on ITV1 on linear TV, the episode schedule is below.

Episode 1: "Hier to the Throne" – Wednesday, March 27

"Hier to the Throne" – Wednesday, March 27 Episode 2: "The Perfect Picture" – Wednesday, April 3

"The Perfect Picture" – Wednesday, April 3 Episode 3: "Truth and Justice" – Wednesday, April 10

"Truth and Justice" – Wednesday, April 10 Episode 4: "A Little Drop of Poison" – Wednesday, April 17

"A Little Drop of Poison" – Wednesday, April 17 Episode 5: "The Conference" – Wednesday, April 24

"The Conference" – Wednesday, April 24 Episode 6: "Attachment Issues" – Wednesday, May 1