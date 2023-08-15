Where To Watch The Bold Type Season 5 Online And All Previous Episodes For Free From Anywhere

Where To Watch The Bold Type Online

Watch The Bold Type: Synopsis

Inspired by the life of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, The Bold Type follows the lives of three millennial women, Jane, Sutton, and Kat and their careers at the fictional magazine, Scarlet. Finishing with its fifth and final season in 2021, the show finally arrives in the UK. Wherever you are, we explain where to watch The Bold Type online and stream all episodes for free.

Traversing their careers in New York City, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) is a budding writer looking to impress Scarlet's formidable editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) is a social conscious Social Media Director, and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus) is an aspiring fashion assistant, who starts out in a secret relationship with Richard Hunter (Sam Page), a board member for Scarlet.

With Scarlet on the frontline of every socio, political, and economic plight of the modern day woman, the trio's own lives often influence the very articles and causes that appear in the fictional magazine. From diversity and race to sex, relationships, and sexual identity, The Bold Type's storylines have also bravely handled the BRCA gene, alcoholism, sexual assault in the workplace, redundancy, and more.

With The Bold Type Season 5 now available to stream in the UK, we explain exactly where to watch The Bold Type online from start to finish wherever you are below.

Where to watch The Bold Type online in the UK

Airing between 2017 and 2021, The Bold Type has hopped from one streaming service to another in the UK. Last seen on Netflix, its fifth and final season has finally touched down exclusively in the UK, two years after its initial release in the States. A long wait, it's made up for it by landing on BBC iPlayer from August 16.

You can watch The Bold Type Season 5, alongside the arrival of Seasons 1-4, on BBC iPlayer, which is free to sign-up to. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Watch The Bold Type in the US

The Bold Type originally arrived on Freeform, with all episodes from all five of its seasons now available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Hulu subscriptions start from only $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $68.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+ if you pay just a $1 more.

Watch The Bold Type in Australia

Down Under, you have two options for watching The Bold Type from start to finish. Both Binge and Stan have all five seasons of The Bold Type available to stream.

With Binge you can stream shows like And Just Like That at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Alternatively, Stan comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, thereafter costing from $10 a month.

Where to watch The Bold Type in Canada

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a streaming home for The Bold Type for any of its seasons. You'll therefore need to buy individual episodes or seasons through the likes of Amazon, Apple TV, or the Google Play Store.

