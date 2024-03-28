How To Watch We Were The Lucky Ones Online Starring Joey King And Logan Lerman From Anywhere

Watch We Were The Lucky Ones Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, March 28 (US) New episodes: weekly from 12am ET every Thursday US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney+ (CA, AU) from April 17 Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch We Were The Lucky Ones Online: Synopsis

An incredible cast bring this heartrending Hulu Original series to life. We Were The Lucky Ones follows the tight-knit members of the Kurc family as their lives are forever altered by the Nazi invasion of Poland and the subsequent upheaval of WWII. Adapted from the New York Times’ bestseller from Georgia Hunter, this 8-part saga is a testament to family, faith, and the human spirit. Read our guide below for how to watch We Were The Lucky Ones online and from anywhere.

Although a work of historical fiction, We Were The Lucky Ones is grounded in the experience of the author’s own ancestors. Addy Kurc, for instance – who’s played by Hunters star Logan Lerman – is based on her own grandfather.

When the series begins, the Kurc family are enjoying Passover together in Radom, Poland. The financial and familial stability of siblings Halina (Joey King), Addy (Lerman), Genec, Jakub, and Mila, and their parents Sol (Lior Ashkenazi) and Nechuma (Robin Weigert), is enough for them to dismiss rumblings of war and antisemitic violence.

But when the German army marches into Poland, the Kurc family scatter across the globe – either fighting with the allied resistance, barely surviving in concentration camps, or seeking refuge in the United States – each going on wildly divergent journeys. As time passes and despite the dangers and intervening distance, they remain determined to find their way back to each other.

Described as a “heartening story of Holocaust survival” by Entertainment Weekly, and featuring a powerhouse performance by the Emmy-winning Joey King (The Act), We Were The Lucky Ones is a timely tale, and inspiring, breathtaking entertainment.

Catch Hulu’s latest with our guide below, which explains how to watch We Were The Lucky Ones online from anywhere.

How to watch We Were The Lucky Ones online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US viewers can watch We Were The Lucky Ones online from Thursday, March 28 with a Hulu subscription. There’ll be three episodes available when the show debuts, from 12am ET or late Wednesday evenings PT. Subsequently, one episode will be added per week, up until the series finale on May 2 (see our release schedule below for further details).

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch We Were The Lucky Ones online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream We Were The Lucky Ones on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Watch We Were The Lucky Ones as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for We Were the Lucky Ones, head to Hulu.

How to watch We Were The Lucky Ones online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Arriving a few weeks after its US debut, Canadians can watch We Were The Lucky Ones online from Wednesday, April 17 with a Disney Plus subscription. The first three episodes will be available immediately, with new episodes dropping on a weekly basis.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? A subscription starts from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Can I watch We Were The Lucky Ones online in the UK?

There’s no UK release date for this highly anticipated new series yet. We’ll keep our eyes peeled. However, expect it to arrive on Disney Plus – on the Star hub alongside Hulu imports like The Dropout and Only Murders in the Building – sometime in the near future.

Dianey Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch We Were The Lucky Ones online in Australia

In Australia, We Were The Lucky Ones will also land on Disney Plus from Wednesday, April 17, with a new episode being released each week thereafter.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

We Were The Lucky Ones Trailer

We Were The Lucky Ones episode release schedule

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 1: "Radom" Thursday, March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 2: "Lvov" Thursday, March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 3: "Siberia" Thursday, March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 4: Thursday, April 4

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 5: Thursday, April 11

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 6: Thursday, April 18

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 7: Thursday, April 25

We Were The Lucky Ones – Episode 8: Thursday, May 2

Who is in the cast of We Were The Lucky Ones? Joey King as Halina Kurc

Logan Lerman as Addy Kurc

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Genec Kurc

Amit Rahav as Jakub Kurc

Hadas Yaron as Mila Kurc

Sam Woolf as Adam

Michael Aloni as Selim

Moran Rosenblatt as Herta

Eva Feiler as Bella

Lior Ashkenazi as Sol Kurc

Robin Weigert as Nechuma Kurc

Ido Samuel as Isaac

Marin Hinkle as Madame Lowbeer

Where can I watch We Were The Lucky Ones? We Were the Lucky Ones is exclusive to Hulu in the US and you can subscribe from $7.99 a month (after the 30 day free trial). The show premieres on March 28 with an initial three-episode drop, before reverting to one episode a week.

How many episodes of We Were The Lucky Ones will there be? The Hulu limited series consists of 8-episodes in total.