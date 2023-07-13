How To Watch What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Online And Stream All New Episodes Where You Are Now

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Synopsis

Big changes are afoot for our undead friends. Guillermo may finally be living his Interview with the Vampire fantasy, while Colin Robertson is expanding his energy-sapping reach into the infinitely frustrating world of politics. Yes, the Emmy-nominated and GLAAD-award winning comedy is back with more supernatural shenanigans, and you can read our guide below for how to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 from anywhere.

The acclaimed comedy-horror series concerns 760-year-old Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), British nobleman and expert sculptor of sexy topiary Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), his good lady wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who all live together in a decrepit mansion on Staten Island.

Assisted by Nandor’s devoted familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the housemates spend their nights hypnotising humans, warding off existential ennui, averting death by chain mail, and attempting to squash their various beefs with occult beings, rival werewolves, ghosts, and mischievous djinn.

The latest season finds Nadja propositioning her possessed doll to all and sundry at a speed dating event. “Baby” Colin Robertson – now fully reverted to adult form – is running for the role of comptroller and feeding on the weary frustration of the voting public, while Nandor finds Guillermo unusually aloof. That’s probably because Guillermo’s dreams of becoming a vampire are about to come true. Although, judging by the trailer, it could be a long time before he’s confidently flexing his bat wings.

Follow our guide below, where we explain how to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 online – and for FREE – now.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 in the US

Those with cable can watch the What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 on FX from Thursday, July 13 at 10pm ET/PT. Premiere episodes “The Mall” and “A Night Out with the Guys” will be broadcast back-to-back, with one new episode airing at the same time each week after that.

If you don’t have traditional cable but still want to watch the hilarious comedy-horror series live, there are a few OTT options that offer a live stream of FX.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $20 for your first month with an over 50% off saving.

Another OTT platform with FX is the Hulu + Live TV plan from $69.99 a month, which includes over 80 channels and all of the different FX networks too.

There’s no free trial, alas. So if you don’t mind waiting a day, you’ll be well served by an on-demand only Hulu subscription, which lets you choose between its two on-demand plans that both come with a 30-day free trial . New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows will drop a day after its TV broadcast (so every Friday morning beginning July 14).

Don't forget you can get a great value Disney Plus price when you throw together the House of Mouse service with Hulu and for only $9.99 a month, too.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access Hulu from anywhere and don't miss new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 by following the steps below.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regional streaming service while abroad.

As streaming services like Hulu are blocked outside of the United States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Hulu and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Hulu you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Hulu

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 online in the UK

Disney Plus is the home of this excellent FX comedy in the UK. However, fans can expect a delay of a few months before getting Season 5 on Disney Plus UK, given that Season 4 aired its last episode on FX on September 6, but this season didn’t arrive in the UK until November 2.

For those who aren’t yet subscribed, you have the choice between two Disney Plus price points, one monthly and one annual.

You can opt for its £7.99 a month rate. Or, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 online in Canada

It’s a similar situation in Canada as with the UK, in which brand new seasons only reach Disney Plus a few months after their TV run ends. In Canada, that’s previously meant a delay of about 3 months, with Disney Plus Canada not getting Season 4 episodes until December 7 last year.

However, you can currently find the first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on Disney Plus. All you need is a Disney Plus subscription, which costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually. Meanwhile, we anticipate Season 5 will drop in Canada by early December.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 in Australia

Lucky viewers Down Under can watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 from Friday, July 14, with episodes available about the same time as they’re broadcast in the US.

There are two brand-new episodes broadcast initially, airing live on the Fox Showcase channel at 8pm AEST or available through streaming service Binge, with individual episodes arriving on a weekly basis thereafter.

On-demand platform Binge lets you stream What We Do in the Shadows in Australia. Subscriptions start from as little as AU$10 a month, allowing for one stream in SD quality. And you can get that for absolutely nothing an entire two weeks if you’re a new subscriber, thanks to the platform’s 14-day free trial.

An alternative option is Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want. You can enjoy What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 with the Essentials base plan, which includes a 10-day free trial to new subscribers. After this time, memberships begin at AU$25 a month.

