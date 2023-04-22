How To Watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Online And Stream The Biopic On Netflix

How to Watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Chase your blues away with this infectious celebration of the legendary Whitney Houston. Arriving exclusively to stream on Netflix in the US, Naomi Ackie delivers an awards-nominated performance in this rousing biopic about the life and music of the global superstar and R&B queen. And all you need to watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody online now is a Netflix subscription.

Dubbed “The Voice” for her soulful, searing vocals, the film follows Houston’s discovery by record-producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci, The Devil Wears Prada). She soon becomes a pop sensation, the only artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with hits like “How Will I Know” and the infectiously upbeat “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”.

The singer goes supernova in the early 90s: invited to perform “Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl and starring in the hit box-office movie The Bodyguard (1992), recording the soundtrack and bagging a Grammy award for its spine-tingling lead ballad, “I Will Always Love You”.

But Houston’s explosive success is accompanied by growing media scrutiny, including coverage of her rocky marriage to singer Bobby Brown (played by Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) and her struggles with substance abuse. Meanwhile, the interference of her overbearing father John (Clarke Peters) piles even more drama onto her personal life.

Also starring Nafessa Williams (2015 TV movie Whitney) and Tamara Tunie (Better Call Saul), you can watch this rollercoaster account of the singer’s life with our guide below, explaining how to watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody online, so you can re-live the electrifying vocals and stage performances that she was loved for.

Can I watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Netflix?

Whoo! You can now watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Netflix in the US. The streamer has all the stuff that you want, thanks to a first window deal with Sony Pictures, which means the company's movies head straight to Netflix around four months after their theatrical run.

The Whitney Houston biopic is available on Netflix India too, but it doesn’t seem as if the film will arrive in territories like the UK and Canada on Netflix for a few more years.

However, it is possible to purchase the movie through Amazon Prime Video, to buy or to rent, in most other locations.

How to watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody from anywhere

If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody just as you would at home with your Netflix subscription.

While Netflix libraries differ from country to country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in America and access their usual American Netflix library from anywhere in the world.

Watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody online in the US

(Image credit: Netflix)

Run to Netflix, because its about to be home to sensational music biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody from Saturday, April 22. If you don't already have a Netflix subscription, you can purchase one from as little as $6.99 a month (Basic with Ads).

Watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody online in the UK

(Image credit: Amazon)

There’s currently no service in the UK that has this Whitney Houston drama as part of its streaming library.

However, viewers in the UK can purchase the movie on Amazon Prime Video to either rent or buy as a digital download. You don't need a membership. Just pay a one-off fee – from £3.49 to rent or from £9.99 to buy outright.

And if you're unable to access your American Netflix subscription due to travelling abroad? Simply purchase a VPN to access the same content library you'd have access to back home.

Can I watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody online in Canada?

While I Wanna Dance with Somebody isn't on a Canadian streaming platform yet, it is available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime Video. It will cost from CA$4.99 to watch the movie in SD quality, or you can buy it to watch as much as you want for CA$19.99.

However, if you're from the US and find yourself up north, you won't be able to locate the Whitney Houston biopic on your Netflix account due to regional restrictions.

Watch I Wanna Dance with Somebody online in Australia

As with Canada and the UK, you'll only find I Wanna Dance with Somebody to buy or rent and on a service like Amazon Prime Video. Rent it here from AH$4.99 and enjoy it within 48 hours of pressing play, or buy it for AU$19.99 in HD quality and watch it whenever.

Again, if you're a US-citizen currently spending time abroad, you'll want to download a VPN to stream I Wanna Dance with Somebody as part of your Netflix subscription so that you can access the content library you're paying for no matter where you are.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody trailer