Where To Watch World On Fire Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Of The BBC War Drama From Anywhere

Where To Watch World On Fire Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, July 16 Channel: BBC One Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International stream: PBS Masterpiece (US, CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch World on Fire Season 2: Synopsis

Set against the backdrop of a developing WW2 and the German invasion into Poland and France, World on Fire first aired back in 2019 with its initial run of seven episodes. Ending on something of a cliff-hanger, its second season has been a long time coming following huge setbacks due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We explain how to watch World on Fire Season 2 online and for free from anywhere.

Centring around the entangled lives of ordinary people across Europe as it was gripped by WW2 and the infiltration of the Nazi regime, World on Fire's second season sees the return of Harry (Jonah Hauer-King, The Little Mermaid), a British interpreter and soldier, and Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz), member Polish Resistance. The pair reunited in the season finale after being ambushed by German troops, with their story set to continue into its second season.

Also returning, Julia Brown will reprise her role as Lois Bennett, Harry's childhood sweetheart and a singer for the Entertainments National Service Association, as well as Lesley Manville, who portrays Robina Chase, Harry's mother.

Season 2 will see a shift in time, beginning in October 1940 and focusing on Manchester during the Blitz, as well as returning to occupied France, Nazi Germany, and the North African campaign (a lesser-known part of history), which took place between 1940 and 1943.

Returning for six episodes on BBC, we explain how to watch World on Fire Season 2 online from anywhere below.

Where to watch World on Fire Season 2 online in the UK

Long anticipated, World on Fire returns for its second season on Sunday, July 16 at 9pm BST on BBC One. Totalling six episodes for its second season, you can expect new episodes to air weekly at the same time every Sunday until August 20.

Not able to tune into linear TV? You can watch World on Fire Season 2 episodes live through BBC iPlayer, as well as catching episodes back on the platform on catch-up after the fact. You can also find all seven episodes from its first season to watch, too.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch World on Fire from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch World on Fire just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch World on Fire as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and PBS, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for World on Fire, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch World on Fire Season 2 in the US

PBS Masterpiece will be the place to watch World on Fire Season 2, though word on the grapevine is those in the States might have a bit of a wait on their hands with the new season not set to arrive until October 15.

In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 episodes from start to finish through PBS Online.

For those outside of the States, use a VPN to unblock PBS while overseas.

Watch World on Fire Season 2 in Canada

PBS Masterpiece is also the place to watch World on Fire Season 2 north of the border, though Canadians will also be waiting until October to be able to stream the new episodes.

How to watch World on Fire Season 2 in Australia

Unfortunately, for those Down Under looking to be gripped by this BBC series, it doesn't look as though Australia has an official channel or streaming service for World on Fire – it's first or second season.

If you're desperate to watch the show, you can buy Season 1 episodes on iTunes, with its second season likely to follow.

World on Fire Season 2 trailer

World on Fire cast

Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase

Lesley Manville as Robina Chase

Julia Brown as Lois Bennett

Zofia Wichłacz as Kasia Tomaszeski

Parker Sawyers as Albert Fallou

Blake Harrison as Sergeant Stan Raddings

Ewan Mitchell as Tom Bennett

Mateusz Więcławek as Grzegorz Tomaszeski

Eugénie Derouand as Henriette Guilbert

When is the release date of World on Fire Season 2? While its second season has seen some severe delays, thanks in part to the pandemic and, we have little doubt, due to Jonah Hauer-King's Disney debut as Prince Eric in the live motion picture of The Little Mermaid, the new series is about to begin airing. Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, July 16 on BBC One.