After Hearing That Agatha All Along's Title Changes Are 'Really Only The Tip Of the Iceberg,' I Have A Big Question About The Marvel Series

In the lead-up to the release of Marvel’s Agatha All Along , fans have been teased and fooled over and over as the show changed its name multiple times before landing on the title that’s a callback to Agatha’s catchy theme tune from WandaVision. Now, an executive producer on the series starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch has opened up about all those switches, and it’s left me with a big question about the upcoming Marvel series .

What Agatha All Along’s EP Said About The Multiple Title Changes

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum opened up about all these title changes during a press conference CinemaBlend attended ahead of Agatha All Along’s release on the 2024 TV schedule . He teased that this tomfoolery was “really only the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to what we’re about to get with this series, explaining:

Of course, it was always going to be Agatha All Along. And it was so much fun watching every new title reveal, and everyone would be, ‘Oh, they're changing the title. What does it mean?’ And trying to dissect it. And I have to say that, in this role, I've been able to work with so many amazing filmmakers, and been invited into their imaginations. And Jac Schaeffer has one of the most wonderful, deep, fulfilling imaginations I've ever been able to be a part of. This show is really an opportunity to kind of walk around in her head. The title reveals are really only the tip of the iceberg of that. There are so many revelations in this show that are just so beautiful and wonderful. It's really remarkable work.

To put this into perspective, this series has had a myriad of different names, including Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Agatha, among other silly titles, including Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe . We’ve been on a journey with these various names, and I have a feeling the show will do the exact same thing.

Now, after mixing Winderbaum’s comments with all the various titles this show has had, it’s got me thinking about how Agatha All Along will be structured and how these names could allude to what we’re about to see.

Will Agatha All Along Take As Many Turns As Its Title Did?

Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision, a show that famously changed its entire aesthetic with every single episode to represent a different era of television. In a lot of ways, it felt like each episode was a brand new show, and all the twists and turns it took with these choices made it one of the best shows on Disney+ . So, considering the success of the project led by Wanda and Vision as well as Agatha’s connection to it, I could see this upcoming spooky MCU show making each episode something totally new.

Thinking about all this, it’s left me with the question: Will Agatha All Along take as many drastic turns as its title did? Meaning, will each episode feel like its own unique thing? We’ve been told over and over again that this show won’t be what we expect, and as the title changes proved, we need to stay on our toes and be ready for change.

I, for one, would love for every episode of this witchy series to take on a new vibe and challenge, as WandaVision did, and I think the trailer proved that that might happen, as you can see below:

From seeing Agatha dressed like she’s in a melodramatic murder mystery to some of the characters seemingly acting as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked to the entire cast donning fun retro fits, the vibes are all over the place, and I love it!

So, I’m hopeful that this trailer and quote about the title changes only being the tip of the iceberg imply that we’re going to be in for an unexpected, twisty, wild and great time when Agatha All Along premieres.