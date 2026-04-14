Avengers, Assemble... And Help Me Build This Massive Upcoming LEGO Set

We have seen so many cool LEGO sets that allow us to recreate some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic moments, and there’s another one on the way. A little more than six months before the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday lands on the 2026 movie schedule, LEGO and Marvel are teaming up to drop the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set that was at the heart of two of the MCU’s best movies. This thing is HUGE!

Set to store shelves and online retailers on June 1, 2026, the incredibly detailed, utterly massive, and admittedly expensive S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set is a must for big fans of superhero movies, the comics that inspire them, and LEGO in general. That said, I’m going to need all of the Avengers to assemble and help me build what looks to be one of the most impressive LEGO builds of the year.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Okay, This Is One Of The Biggest Marvel Sets I’ve Seen In A While

The gargantuan Avengers Tower model still dwarfs this soon-to-be-released set (it clocks in at 5,201 pieces) that LEGO put out a few years ago, but it is one of the biggest and most impressive builds in quite some time, coming in at 3,057 pieces, the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier has so much detail waiting to be explored. With runways, engines, a control tower, interiors and exteriors, and a Quinjet, there’s just so much here.

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Though the six included minifigs – Captain America, Winter Soldier, Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, Hawkeye, and Nick Fury – are somewhat random and come from two different movies, I’m not going to complain too much about being able to play with the Phase 1 MVP (Coulson) and recreate some iconic moments. Plus, my son already has a number of the Avengers, so I can just add them to the pack and get even more out of this.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier Set Is Expensive, But Seems Well Worth It

Like a lot of the bigger, more adult-oriented LEGO sets in recent years, the Helicarrier set isn’t cheap. It’s certainly not the most expensive set out there (that honor still goes to the $1,000 Death Star model), but it does have a $400 price tag. While that’s too much for the diehard LEGO collectors out there who have the money and time for these consuming builds, some more casual fans might be turned off.

That said, the high price does seem warranted. As mentioned above, it has 3,057 pieces, movable parts, minifigs, and an attention to detail that we have come to expect from LEGO. I mean, there’s even an option for an engine fire that gives you the chance to recreate the moment Iron Man and Captain America finally put their differences aside and worked as a team.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some LEGO S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier Quick Specs

If you want more specific details about the LEGO S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, I’ve provided a detailed breakdown of the set, including price, release date, number of pieces, and other specs.

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Price: $399.99

$399.99 Release Date: June 1, 2026

June 1, 2026 Number of Pieces: 3,057

3,057 Dimensions: 11.5 inches high, 26.5 inches long, 17.5 inches wide

11.5 inches high, 26.5 inches long, 17.5 inches wide What Else Is Included: Six minifigs, Quinjet, movable sections

All that’s left to do is yell out “Avengers, assemble,” and get Earth’s Mightiest Heroes out here to help you put this thing together when it drops this summer.