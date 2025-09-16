Someone Made A Working Iron Man Mask, And I Can’t Stop Watching The Awesome Video
Does it come in yellow and red?
Speaking as a fan of new superhero movies, Tony Stark, Iron Man, has one of the coolest superhero movie costumes in all of fandom. Honestly, the movie improves on the comic design, in my opinion, which is why it is a cosplay mainstay. There’s cosplay, and then there’s whatever this sorcery is. A football fan rolled into the stadium wearing a working Iron Man Mask, yes, it even opens and closes like Tony Stark’s — complete with motorized panels and glowing eyes — and my brain has been on loop ever since. Seriously, I cannot stop watching the awesome video.
The short clip, which you can see below, comes from Bleacher Report’s X account, which captured a Cowboys fan mid-game flexing a silver-and-blue, Cowboys-branded Iron Man lid that deploys its faceplate with a slick, mechanical flourish. It’s the Marvel–NFL mashup I didn’t know I needed, and now I can’t stop replaying it. Also, can I get it in Chief’s Yellow and Red? Please.
Cowboys fan has a fully functional Iron Man mask 🤣🔥(via Frankie__robledo/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZhJTEfgPJDSeptember 15, 2025
In six glorious seconds, we see the helmet’s segmented faceplate lift and fold back as if Jarvis were on standby. The eyes pop with LEDs, the fit looks snug, and the whole thing is styled like Cowboys armor — star logos on the cheeks, metallic panels that match the team palette, and a finish that looks more garage-lab than store-bought in the best way.
Predictably, fans (myself included) went feral–both positive, and not so much. Here are some of the absolute best reactions to the video:
- “Jarvis, miss the playoffs” – @rabbitSZN2
- “Guy has probably gotten more enjoyment from the mask than watching the actual football team” – @NvictusManeo
- “Cowboys fans don’t know what to spend their money on, same as the owners 🤣” – @RafMetaX
- “@grok how much did this cost?” – @MikeHustle601
- “😅😅😅😅I hate the Cowboys but this is 🔥” – @footballguy82
- “This is pretty dope I can’t lie” – @RobertSportsBet
- “I never knew I needed an Iron Man mask this bad” – @ladidaix
- “So many hating mf’s on a man who has something so dope wishing yall had this and put yalls team logo on it. Lol.” – @KRATOJIRO
Cowboys fans want one by next Sunday. And even if you’re not into “America’s Team,” let’s be honest — that helmet is one of the coolest things you’ve seen today. It’s a rare crossover that dodges the usual discourse and unites everyone around a single truth: gadgets are cool.
If you’re already plotting a build (same), there aren’t any official schematics. But if you or a buddy manages to craft one with a box of scraps in a cave, my DMs are open.
Fun symmetrical moment: Did you know that during their dynasty years, the Cowboys were famous for their Doomsday Defense? Meanwhile, the next upcoming Marvel movie starring Robert Downey Jr, is the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, back in the mix this time as Doctor Doom, not Stark. Maybe the powers that be should call our “Iron Cowboy” (that one's free, Marvel) for some MCU Multiversal Saga shenanigans. Probably not… but the helmet still rules.
Football season is on—check the TV premiere schedule to see when your team plays. More Marvel than Monday Night? Avengers: Doomsday hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18, 2026.
