Spoiler Machine Mark Ruffalo Dropped A Video To Celebrate Not Giving Away She-Hulk Secrets (Even Though He Kinda Did)

Mark Ruffalo is clearly working hard this time not to spoil anything from the new Disney+ series She-Hulk. We already know he has a history of not being able to keep Marvel secrets to himself during press tours. He already has hinted at Tatiana Maslany making an appearance in the next Avengers movie, so he’s not off to a great start

In the video, we see the Avengers star walking the red carpet at the She-Hulk premiere, and giving interviews to entertainment journalists. The video is overlaid with the song "Lions, Tigers, And Bears" by Jazmine Sullivan. The star says he isn’t scared of lions, tigers, and bears, but he’s definitely scared of giving away any more spoilers. Check out the video from Ruffalo’s instagram below:

Ruffalo has reason to be nervous. The actor has given away so many spoilers that I imagine Marvel must be nervous every time he is put in front of a microphone. Not too long ago, Ruffalo slipped up and spoiled what happened at the end of Avengers: Endgame while promoting the film. This is shortly after he spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War in a TV interview with Don Cheadle. Even worse, he accidentally started live-streaming the premiere of Thor: Ragnorok on Instagram, giving an unintentional sneak peak to fans.

Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only Marvel star who Disney has to worry about when it comes to spoilers. Tom Holland also seems to have trouble keeping Marvel secrets under wraps. Holland is so notorious for leaking spoilers that the studio doesn’t give him full scripts. I guess you can’t accidentally reveal information you don’t have.

Hopefully Ruffalo will continue to put his best foot forward when it comes to keeping secrets because an entire catalog of new Marvel films was announced at San Diego Comic-Con this year, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. They will round out Phase 6 of the MCU. Given his appearances in all of the previous Avengers films, we will probably be seeing more of him promoting Marvel projects in the future. Maybe it’s best if he gets partial scripts as well.

You can catch Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as The Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show follows Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases of superhuman proportions. She also, like Bruce Banner, can turn into The Hulk. The show is receiving positive reviews, and is releasing episodes on a weekly basis.

She-Hulk is streaming now exclusively for Disney+ subscribers. To stay up to date on upcoming Marvel projects slated for release, check out our Marvel movie release schedule. For any information about what is going to happen in the next Marvel film, just ask Mark Ruffalo – he might just tell you.