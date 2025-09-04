The Penguin's Colin Farrell Shares Candid Take On Whether He Thinks Season 2 Is A Good Idea, And I'm Torn On Whether I Agree Or Not
Are we getting more of the Batman spinoff?
The superhero genre is wildly popular, and DC has an interesting two-pronged approach to releases lately. While co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new shared universe, Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is set outside of the DCU's first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. While Part II was delayed a number of times, that world expanded thanks to the spinoff series The Penguin (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). Colin Farrell recently shared that he was unsure about whether or not a second season should happen, and I'm torn on whether or not I agree.
The Batman: Part II is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, but it's going to be a long time coming before it arrives in theaters. The Penguin helped to buoy fan excitement, and was even nominated for Emmy Awards. While speaking with Deadline, Farrell addressed the possibility of a second season, offering:
Despite the praise both Farrell and The Penguin has received, it sounds like feelings are mixed on whether or not Season 2 is a good idea. After all, a new batch of episodes would have to meet the high expectations set by the first one. So perhaps it might be better for the show's legacy to leave it alone and continue the franchise on the big screen.
While The Penguin reignited my interest in The Batman franchise, I also understand the Farrell's feelings of reticence. There's a risk in trying to capture the same magic a second time, especially after how wildly successful Season 1 was. Later in the same interview, the 49 year-old actor spoke about how he could be convinced to play the Oswald Cobblepot on the small screen again.
I guess it all depends on what type of story comes together for The Penguin Season 2. If this show doesn't return for a sophomore installment, then I'm really hoping Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone gets to transition to the big screen in The Batman: Part II. She offered a truly outstanding performance in the DC show, and is a big reason why it was such a huge success. So if we're not getting more episodes, there NEEDS to be another way to bring Sofia back.
The Penguin and The Batman are streaming now on HBO Max, and the silver screen sequel is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2027. Since we won't even be able to see it as part of the 2026 movie release list moviegoers are going to have to be patient.
