90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Goat Adventure Might've Exposed A Big Problem In Anthony And Manon's Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Khali Pyala." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Manon and Anthony Berryman feel like the new "it" couple of 90 Day Fiancé, and a duo I think we'll be seeing in the TLC franchise for a long time. The couple is currently the talk of the fandom because of her distaste for returning to her home country of France, and her over-the-top behavior during a recent family baptism. Meanwhile, many have sympathized with her husband, Anthony, but I think the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showed the problem he creates in the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has portrayed Manon as high-maintenance, but it's worth noting that Anthony did a great job of winding her up in the latest episode while acting oblivious the entire time. Here's what I noticed, and why I'm keeping a closer eye on them as this season continues into the 2026 TV schedule.

Anthony explained at the beginning of the episode that he booked time on a farm that made a type of French cheese that wasn't sold in the United States due to regulatory standards. Here, he expected she would be thrilled to enjoy her favorite cheese, and learn about farm life. It sounded like a sweet gesture, up until Manon's reaction the moment she saw the farm in sight.

I get the sense that Anthony knew Manon would react this way to being on a farm. That's why he didn't tell her to dress for a farm day, because he would've been told before that she won't be doing that. She was all about eating her favorite cheese, but that part only came after a tour of a farm, milking goats, and all other sorts of activities she seemed to abhor.

Anthony, on the other hand, was having the time of his life. I also but noticed that he mentioned later on the possibility of becoming a goat farmer and selling cheese. Suddenly I feel like none of the date was about Manon, so much as it was Anthony test-driving a fantasy he had in mind for a career in France.

Anthony Pushing Manon Into What He Wants Sounds Like It Could Be A Trend

Remember Manon's meltdown in the car in the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way? She wanted to buy a house, and he kept bringing up the advantage of having a cheaper apartment, and she told him to quit because she always does what he wants. It came off as a tantrum, and in complete fairness to both parties, maybe it was, but I couldn't help but wonder if she was simply exhausted by always being worn down by Anthony pushing what he wants.

More On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Many 90 Day couples who split after marriage don't make it to this point, but I wonder if the main problem is that they both have wildly different ideas for what they want their lives to look like. One is career-driven and wants as much money as possible for stability and comfort, and one is more willing to cut expenses and costs in order to work less and enjoy life more.

Fundamentally speaking, neither person is right or wrong in how they want to live, and some couples thrive doing both. Unfortunately, they're polar opposites in that regard, and I almost get the sense that Anthony is hoping to change Manon into someone she isn't to fix their marriage. At zero point did I believe she'd ever be okay with him being a goat farmer, just on her reaction to the smell alone. So, once that doesn't work, what's next?

I guess we will find out when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm really invested in seeing where this story heads, but I'm also hooked on finding out whether Chloe Fabiano will return to Boston with her mother.