After Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Vacationed Amid Job Hunt, Robin Roberts And Their Former GMA Co-Hosts Went On A Trip Of Their Own

It’s been several months since the drama surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace romance engulfed Good Morning America and ABC News as a whole. Fortunately, for the media giant, things seem to have mostly subsided at this point, as GMA3 found new hosts in Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan . All the while, Holmes and Robach remain unemployed but have spent some of their time vacationing. Well, with summer almost upon us, some of their old colleagues took a cue from them. Robin Roberts and other staffers went on a sweet trip, and one gets the impression that they had a good time.

Robin Roberts has posted about her co-stars on multiple occasions over the years, and they’ve, in turn, shown her love. That closeness was more than evident in one of Roberts’ latest Instagram updates, in which she revealed that she, a number of her co-workers and some other friends traveled to Key West, Florida for a little downtime. Among those from the show who made the journey were Gio Benitez and Sam Champion. Joining them were fellow journalist Tommy DiDario (who apparently arranged the vacay), travel and health personalities Emily Kaufman and Amber Laign and visual artist Rubem Robierb. You can see a fun pic of the group down below:

A post shared by Robin Roberts (@robinrobertsgma) A photo posted by on

The veteran news personality also mentioned that they were also able to attend a Taylor Swift concert. Swift is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, and many celebs have since flocked to the shows to jam out to her beloved tunes. The concert and the Key West trip sound like a sweet combo to me and, given the nature of their jobs, I’d think that the group was glad to have some time to relax and have fun.

They aren’t the only ABC alums to have visited Florida, as T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were there several months ago. After they were taken off GMA in December, the couple journeyed to Miami , which is where they ultimately spent the Christmas holiday. And just a couple of months later, they soaked up the sun in Mexico amid their “funemployment.” It was there that photographers snapped photos of them walking around Puerto Vallarta and engaging in PDA.

It hasn’t been all fun and games for the couple, though, as they’ve apparently been searching high and low for new gigs. Sources claim that they want to return to TV and are hoping to co-host another program. However, the job hunt allegedly hasn’t been easy, as CBS and CNN are allegedly among the major networks to have passed on them . It’s also been reported that their exit agreements prevent them from signing new contracts during a specified amount of time.

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be busy at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if they carve out more time for another trip, especially since vacay season is upon us. Robin Roberts and her group of friends may do the same thing before summer’s end but, after their latest excursion, they may be ready to get back to the old grind. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to book a trip, because I’m feeling serious FOMO.