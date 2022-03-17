Below Deck: Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Drops F-Bomb While Getting Real About Post-Season Feud With Primary Guests
Uh oh, those are fighting words coming from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher.
By now, Erica Rose and the company she keeps for vacation are somewhat notorious on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. They’ve returned for back-to-back seasons, and their behavior is not particularly popular amongst the cast. Actually, as Season 3 gets off to a tipsy start, Rose’s husband was perceived by fans as embellishing his outbursts in recent episodes for ratings. But apparently, the drama goes even deeper than that for Daisy Kelliher. The chief stew has lately dropped an F-bomb while getting very real about post-season feuding with the infamous primary guests.
Daisy Kelliher Reveals Real Reason Behind Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Guest Problems
Speaking on her Pita Party podcast with co-host/former co-star Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher immediately kicked things off with the backstory behind the beef. The Bravo alum took it all the way back to the conclusion of Season 2's run and the controversial social media messages she reportedly came across from Rose’s mom, Cindi, (who was shown making big demands last year). Pulling up the supposed receipts of the messages, Kelliher claimed Cindi called Captain Glenn a rude “bachelor who likes to be alone” who was instigating “fake” drama alongside Kelliher. Additionally, she claimed Kelliher was “immature” and “two-faced” for complaining about guests and had never actually done any work on the boat. Kelliher was fuming about the ordeal and said:
The Below Deck: Sailing Yacht cast mate reiterated that it was those comments, not their original behavior, that sparked the discontent. She continued that their previous remarks actually made her cry, adding that the guests were “awful, awful people.” Daisy Kelliher went as far as to say they were in fact “batshit crazy.”
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Star Addresses Issue With Erica Rose
Apparently, Daisy Kelliher likewise heard that main primary Erica Rose, a Bachelor Nation alum and practicing lawyer, criticized her character following Season 2. Amid the currently airing third season, the primary took to calling out Kelliher and the rest of the cast for merely being reality TV stars putting on a show, which she confirmed her family had just been helping them do for ratings. The chief stew reflected on her own perception of Rose during the podcast – and it didn’t sound pretty. She stated:
Yikes, talk about bad blood. Sailing Yacht knows a thing or two about that, but it usually pertains to shady social media posts about ex boatmances or baby paternity scandals rather than actual guests in the long term.
Unhappy primaries aside, there’s still a lot more to go in Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s third season, including complicated romantic entanglements (with one situation involving Daisy Kelliher and Gary King). Viewers can catch new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST or check out the expanding franchise (which is moving down under) with a Peacock subscription. Looking to her own future, though, Kelliher seemingly has an ultimatum and another F-bomb when it comes to Erica Rose et al: “If Bravo decides to bring them on again, I will be walking so fucking far off that ship. No. No.”
