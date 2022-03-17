Below Deck: Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Drops F-Bomb While Getting Real About Post-Season Feud With Primary Guests

By now, Erica Rose and the company she keeps for vacation are somewhat notorious on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. They’ve returned for back-to-back seasons, and their behavior is not particularly popular amongst the cast. Actually, as Season 3 gets off to a tipsy start, Rose’s husband was perceived by fans as embellishing his outbursts in recent episodes for ratings. But apparently, the drama goes even deeper than that for Daisy Kelliher. The chief stew has lately dropped an F-bomb while getting very real about post-season feuding with the infamous primary guests.

Daisy Kelliher Reveals Real Reason Behind Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Guest Problems

Speaking on her Pita Party podcast with co-host/former co-star Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher immediately kicked things off with the backstory behind the beef. The Bravo alum took it all the way back to the conclusion of Season 2's run and the controversial social media messages she reportedly came across from Rose’s mom, Cindi, (who was shown making big demands last year). Pulling up the supposed receipts of the messages, Kelliher claimed Cindi called Captain Glenn a rude “bachelor who likes to be alone” who was instigating “fake” drama alongside Kelliher. Additionally, she claimed Kelliher was “immature” and “two-faced” for complaining about guests and had never actually done any work on the boat. Kelliher was fuming about the ordeal and said:

So when I saw this [Cindi’s message], it got my fucking blood boiling. Because it’s lies, it’s slanderism. It’s insane. And I didn’t retaliate. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t do anything. I just ignored it, and then obviously, I found out that they were coming back and, as far as I was concerned, I had to serve and put a smile on my face to people that I think are complete bullies. They are everything that I hate about social media. I hate liars. I hate fabricators. I hate people who use social media as a platform to spread gossip. And they’re everything of what I think represents is awful in the world and awful about social media.

The Below Deck: Sailing Yacht cast mate reiterated that it was those comments, not their original behavior, that sparked the discontent. She continued that their previous remarks actually made her cry, adding that the guests were “awful, awful people.” Daisy Kelliher went as far as to say they were in fact “batshit crazy.”

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Star Addresses Issue With Erica Rose

Apparently, Daisy Kelliher likewise heard that main primary Erica Rose, a Bachelor Nation alum and practicing lawyer, criticized her character following Season 2. Amid the currently airing third season, the primary took to calling out Kelliher and the rest of the cast for merely being reality TV stars putting on a show, which she confirmed her family had just been helping them do for ratings. The chief stew reflected on her own perception of Rose during the podcast – and it didn’t sound pretty. She stated:

I don’t mind people having an opinion about me. Obviously, it’s not nice reading things when people don’t like me or say nasty about me, but you’re entitled to your opinion. But that’s literal slander and for someone who’s a lawyer and banging on about her law degree, [Erica Rose] should know what slander is and it’s just not nice. They’re just very, very strange people. I think there’s a lot of substance abuse involved – again, my opinion, I don’t know – but just volatile, strange people.

Yikes, talk about bad blood. Sailing Yacht knows a thing or two about that, but it usually pertains to shady social media posts about ex boatmances or baby paternity scandals rather than actual guests in the long term.

Unhappy primaries aside, there’s still a lot more to go in Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s third season, including complicated romantic entanglements (with one situation involving Daisy Kelliher and Gary King). Viewers can catch new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST or check out the expanding franchise (which is moving down under) with a Peacock subscription. Looking to her own future, though, Kelliher seemingly has an ultimatum and another F-bomb when it comes to Erica Rose et al: “If Bravo decides to bring them on again, I will be walking so fucking far off that ship. No. No.”