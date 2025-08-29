Donnie Wahlberg Is Counting The Weeks Until His Blue Bloods Spinoff, And I Love How Excited He Is To Trade New York For Boston

Blue Bloods may have ended back in late 2024 with one last Reagan family dinner, but that doesn’t mean the fall 2025 TV schedule will be devoid of Reagans. The upcoming CBS premiere of Boston Blue takes Danny to Boston for a new job, new partner, and new city far from the life he’d built for himself in New York City. It remains to be seen how Danny will adjust to life in Boston with only his son Sean as a familiar face, but it’s safe to say that star Donnie Wahlberg is very excited to be back in his hometown to film.

Wahlberg had already admitted that the “only tricky part” of filming Boston Blue in his hometown is having to play Danny as a New York fan, but he also shared that he’s “finally getting [his] dream of doing a TV series in Boston.” Considering that he was wearing a huge smile and literally standing in Fenway Park when sharing those sentiments with Intentional Talk, it’s not hard to believe him! He has also posted a countdown on Instagram of weeks until the premiere of Boston Blue, and I don’t think he could be any clearer about living his dream in Massachusetts. Take a look:

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) A photo posted by on

Did Donnie Wahlberg say anything bad about New York in the video? Of course not, but I think his expression while wearing a Red Sox jersey in Fenway Park says plenty about how happy he is to be back in Beantown without needing to speak the words. Plus, the Boston half of the clip definitely got the more exciting part of Mase’s “Welcome Back.” While the star may not have hated NYC, he’s clearly enjoying his time back in Boston to film.

Plus, in the same interview in which he shared how doing a TV series in Boston is his “dream,” he talked about “playing tour guide like crazy” to his new costars, and he definitely didn’t sound mad about it! The majority of the cast was new for Donnie Wahlberg when he went into Boston Blue, with even Sean Reagan recast from Andrew Terraciano on Blue Bloods to Pachinko vet Mika Amonsen. Bridget Moynahan will guest star as Erin Reagan in the premiere, however, and the first looks from CBS reveal brother and sister hanging out with his new partner’s family.

And fans of Star Trek: Discovery (available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription) will certainly recognize the actress playing Danny’s new partner in Boston, with Sonequa Martin-Green playing Detective Lena Silver opposite Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. The first look photos show the two costars racing through iconic Boston locations (including a graveyard). The rest of the cast is filled out by district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston P.D. detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson).

If you’re even a fraction as excited as Donnie Wahlberg seems to be for Boston Blue, you’ll want to tune in to the series premiere on Friday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET, following the series premiere of Sheriff Country at 9 p.m. ET and Season 4 premiere of Fire Country Season 4 at 8 p.m. ET, all on CBS. The Boston-set spinoff has inherited Blue Bloods’ former time slot. If you want to revisit Danny’s earlier days in action while surrounded by family, you can check out Blue Bloods streaming on Paramount+.