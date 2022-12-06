Cheers Stars, John Travolta And More Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Her Death At 71
She was beloved by many.
Kirstie Alley’s career in TV and film started over 40 years ago, even before her breakout role in the NBC sitcom Cheers, and, over the decades, she shared the screen with a number of notable actors and actresses. Known for series like Veronica's Closet and movies like Look Who’s Talking, she was beloved by her former co-stars, as evidenced by their outpouring of love following Alley’s death on December 5 at age 71. Many people, including John Travolta, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, took time to pay tribute and send their condolences.
Kirstie Alley’s children issued a statement on social media to inform the world of their mother’s death, and many actors who had worked with her over the years took to their own accounts with memories of the actress. John Travolta called their friendship “one of the most special relationships he ever had,” as they starred in three Look Who’s Talking films together:
A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But before she was Mikey’s mom Mollie in that trilogy, she was Rebecca Howe, the bar manager at the establishment where everybody knows your name. The late actress joined the all-star cast in 1987, earning an Emmy Award and two additional nominations for the role. co-star Ted Danson (a.k.a. Cheers bartender Sam Malone) spoke to Deadline about a lovely memory from their time together, saying:
Rhea Perlman, who played Carla Tortelli on the NBC sitcom and later appeared on Kirstie Alley’s TV Land sitcom Kirstie, also mourned the loss of her friend, who she said she connected with “almost instantly” after Alley joined the Cheers cast in Season 6. Perlman told Deadline:
Kelsey Grammer preferred to keep his thoughts close to the vest, but said, per Deadline, of his Cheers colleague:
Actors from Kirstie Alley’s other projects also spoke out following news of her passing, including Scream Queens’ Jamie Lee Curtis. Alley appeared on Season 2 of the Fox slasher comedy, and Curtis remembered her as a “beautiful mama bear”:
A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In addition to acting, the Drop Dead Gorgeous star was known for the work she did as a spokesperson for campaigns involving Jenny Craig and Pier One. Fellow Jenny Craig mouthpiece Valerie Bertinelli reacted to the sad news:
Oh Kirstie 💔Rest in Peace 🙏🏻December 6, 2022
Kirstie Alley’s final film appearance was in 2015’s Accidental Love. Later in her life, she appeared on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, where she was runner-up in 2018 and, earlier this year, she appeared on Season 7 of The Masked Singer, hiding her identity under the Baby Mammoth costume. Her death after a short battle with cancer is heartbreaking for so many, and our condolences go out to all of her family, friends and fans.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.