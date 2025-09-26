I Just Found Out How Much Jenna Ortega’s Jewel-Encrusted Emmys ‘Naked’ Top Weighed, And Dang Girl

Jenna Ortega has come a very long way in what seems like an incredibly short period of time, and a major part of that has been because of her work as the titular character on Wednesday (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription). This has led to increasing appearances on red carpets at big events like the most recent Emmy Awards, where she donned a “naked” jewel-encrusted top. She looked amazing, but I just found out how much that thing weighed and…damn, girl! Ortega has proven that she’ll do way more for capital F fashion than I ever would!

How Much Did Jenna Ortega’s “Naked” Bejeweled Emmy Top Weigh?

Everyone’s favorite dancing Latina Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega, is one of the top stars of today. From early series like Jane the Virgin and You to movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, X, and the Scream franchise the actress has become a big name, and we always love to see her step out in her signature cool goth-girl style.

She did just that when she appeared to present at the 2025 Emmys, and showed up in a twist on the look we’ve come to love her in when she took a bit of a step away from Wednesday (who it seems she’s always been fated to portray) by sporting a jeweled naked top from a recent Givenchy collection. Her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, went through some of Ortega’s recent style hits on the Plus One with Jess Lucero podcast, and revealed that the look that landed her on a number of best dressed lists was actually SUPER HEAVY:

[It weighed] a good 20, 30 pounds at least. Imagine that on your bone.

Lord! And Ortega is tiny. Melendez noted that she has a “small frame,” which is pretty easy to see just from looking at her, and if Google is accurate she’s only 5’1”. This means that it wouldn’t have been impossible for that top to be a fourth of her weight. The Death of a Unicorn star is very involved in putting all of her red carpet looks together, so she did approve of the skin-baring top, but I’m guessing neither her nor her stylist knew just how heavy it was going to be. This led Ortega to later tell Melendez:

‘Enrique, I love you, but can we please do something more practical next time?’

Girl, I will second that for you! Of course, I am someone who doesn’t attend red carpet outfit-worthy events so I have no idea what the pressure of needing to show up and show out in viral looks is like. In fact, I exist almost exclusively in pajamas, and never put myself through any physical trials just to get dressed, so I’m 1000% on the side of looking great but also being comfortable. Melendez added of the top, which was made of deconstructed chandelier parts:

That thing was digging into her poor collarbone.

I can only imagine! How did she stand up straight?! She’s worn numerous amazing ‘fits this year, and many were for her recent Wednesday Season 2 press tour. These included a frilly silky black dress, a wild sheer, snakeskin print gown and even a seriously shredded punk rock dress that made it look like she’s just clawed her way out of a grave. So, whatever she wears next will be sure to delight, inspire and go viral, and let’s all hope it weighs a lot less than that top!