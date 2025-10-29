Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered Actress Shaves Her Head Amidst Breast Cancer Diagnosis

As Hallmark prepares for its upcoming Christmas movie season, one star will be celebrating the holidays a little differently. Signed, Sealed, Delivered star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe recently revealed she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, but she is still in pretty good spirits. And she shaved her head amid her battle.

Lowe told People earlier this month that she found out in August that she had stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma, which is a common type of breast cancer. Since then, she’s been keeping fans updated on her cancer journey, and that includes losing her hair. Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram that she woke up to “clumps of hair falling out,” and on Tuesday, she posted a new video of her newly-shaved head, saying she feels so much better.

The Hallmark said her entire family has been supporting her, and her son even asked to let his friends touch her bald head, while her daughter said she looks pretty good, which is the “highest compliment you can get” from a nine-year-old girl. She may no longer be rocking the brunette hair and glasses like her Signed, Sealed, Delivered character, Rita, but Lowe can certainly rock any look, even with no hair.

Aside from Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Lowe has appeared in a handful of other Hallmark movies, and she has gotten close with a lot of stars on the network. She still getting a lot of love from her fellow colleagues on the Christmas network, and other famous friends and fans, showing that she doesn’t only have support from her family, but her Hallmark family as well, and it’s certainly sweet to see:

You are stunning beauty. Love love love. Rocking this warrior -Meghan Ory

You look GREAT! And it’s clear you wear it with an intention to make this experience count for growth and generosity ❤️ -Sharon Lawrence

Beautiful ❤️ -Jill Morrison

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Aleks Paunovic

Lowe has still been busy amid her battle, with the latest Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie, To the Moon and Back, premiered in April, She’s also starred in a handful of Hallmark movies aside from SSD, but as of now, she doesn't seem to have any other upcoming Hallmark movies on the docket. That could change, but following her diagnosis, it wouldn’t be surprising if she wanted to take a step back.

Despite everything that’s going on, Lowe seems to be in good spirits and rocking the bald head. And she is definitely not alone. Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2024, while The Office star Jenna Fischer also shared her diagnosis in 2024.

It’s not an easy change for Lowe to get used to, but with the support she has, both within her family, her fans, and her Hallmark colleagues, she’ll be able to make it through anything. And it also seems like she’ll continue updating fans on Instagram, so people will always be able to share their support for her.