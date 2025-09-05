Christina Haack Opens Up About 2025 Being A ‘Wild Ride’ And Staying In Her ‘Own Lane’ After Finalizing Divorce With Josh Hall

We all have periods in our lives where big changes seem to come at us so fast that we can barely catch our breath, and when those changes include lots of difficult things it can be even harder to make it through. Well, after going through her third divorce, HGTV star Christina Haack is now opening up about how this year has been a “wild ride,” even with her 2025 TV schedule hit, The Flip Off, being renewed.

What Did Christina Haack Say About Her 2025 So Far?

Though having a television series that people can’t stop talking about is certainly a very good thing, this year has also held lots of ups and downs for Christina Haack. Many of those low periods involved her highly contentious divorce from Josh Hall, whom she separated from during the early stages of filming The Flip Off with Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa in 2024.

The home renovation expert recently took to Instagram with a simple, smile-free, selfie while she was in her car, and asked her fans how their year has gone so far. She followed that up by discussing what she’s gone through and where she’s at now, and said:

Been a wild ride over here. Some self inflicted… 🤪 still learning and growing. 🙏 according to my astrological chart the next 12 months are highly auspicious. So for the (multiple) people who want to play… maybe not the right time?! 🤔

Seeing as how she believes the next year will be filled with good things, I can only guess that her saying that “people who want to play” should stay away means that anyone who’s looking to embroil her in foolishness should think again. This could mean from a business standpoint, but it’s more likely that she’s talking about her personal life.

Things do look pretty good for her in that area right now, though. Haack spoke about her “secret to bouncing back” in January after going back to her maiden name again, and was determined to crush 2025 pretty early on. This was around the time she went public about dating Chris Larocca, and they’ve been hanging out a lot with the El Moussas, who like him enough to lounge poolside with him and Christina and try to figure out how their super-blended family is related to one another. Haack continued:

I have more energy than ever (maybe the peptides, or no one who is actually in my life bothering me, or I just really don’t care about nonsense anymore).. just over here in my own lane enjoying the wild ride that is life. ❤️ ♟️ xoxo

Having her divorce finalized is definitely a plus when it comes to people not “bothering” her right now, despite the fact that she did have to hand her ex a pretty big chunk of money in their divorce settlement. At least the mom of three is going into the future with a “clear head” after all the upheaval of the last year, and she’s got the (beautifully) chaotic filming of The Flip Off Season 2 to look forward to, along with many other good things.