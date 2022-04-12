Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Didn't Invite Kanye On Their Date Night, But They Did Get Cozy With A Yeezy Pizza

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have plenty to celebrate in their lives lately. As the reality TV queen prepares for the premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality show The Kardashians , the Saturday Night Live actor is filming a movie of his own. But who would have thought, as things appear to be getting serious for the lovebirds, that Kanye West's influence would loom large during a recent date night?

No, the rapper was definitely not present as the couple celebrated the red carpet premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and more friends. However, TMZ reports that after the screening (and Khloé Kardashian’s reported heckling ), the party continued at the restaurant Jon & Vinny’s, where the group enjoyed a ton of food — and that meal included a “Ham & Yeezy” pizza. Kim Kardashian shared some photos of her and Pete Davidson enjoying their “late nite snack”:

Seriously, find someone who looks at you the way Pete Davidson looks at Kim Kardashian in that second pic! Forget the rest of the crowd; the way they’re looking at each other makes it seem like there’s no one else in the world! However, is that a little bit of the “Ham & Yeezy” I spot in the corner?

There’s no way their ordering that specific pizza was a pure coincidence, and I can’t help but think Kanye West wouldn’t be so thrilled about his famous nickname popping up in connection with these pics of the cozy-looking couple. Although, after all of the social media hijinks Kim and Pete have endured — including Ye's diss track "Eazy" and accompanying video showing a claymation version of the comedian being beheaded — I think this was fair game. The Donda rapper may actually be seeking treatment to help him become “a better human and a better dad” following those incidents, if the reports are true.

Appropriate to the recent news that Kanye West has put aside his social media feud with his ex-wife and her new love, the “Ham & Yeezy” pizza features zero beef, and is only slightly cheesy. Rather, according to Jon & Vinny’s Instagram , the delicacy is topped with smoked ham, vodka sauce, red onion, caciocavallo, mozzarella and pickled Fresno chilis.

If the group wasn’t in the mood for Yeezy, there were plenty of other goodies available, according to a TMZ source, who said they also ordered salad, two pastas, meatballs, chicken parm, funfetti cookies and soft serve ice cream. I guess the red carpet affair left the group pretty famished!

Many of the Kardashian-Jenner crew attended the premiere of The Kardashians, including the three Kardashian sisters, at least some of their children, momager Kris Jenner and even Scott Disick. Pete Davidson arrived and left with Kim but didn’t accompany her on the red carpet . She commented that it wasn’t “his thing,” which is similar to the reason she gave for her boyfriend not filming for the first season of the new Hulu show .